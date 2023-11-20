Future-proofing S'pore's checkpoints: How he's making trips to JB smoother, quicker and more secure

To stay ahead in the field of checkpoint development, my team and I also dedicate time for research and analysis, such as studying industry trends and best practices across both the public and private sectors, local and foreign.

This allows us to identify new opportunities and assess potential risks, particularly for upcoming projects like the Woodlands Redevelopment Project, which aims to alleviate traffic congestion on the causeway and future-proof Woodlands Checkpoint for the projected increase in traffic volume.

Travellers will experience greater automation across all modes of transport. There will also be flexi-lanes that can be toggled to cater to cars or motorcycles. When completed, travel time could be reduced from one hour to 15 minutes. The redeveloped checkpoint's layout and infrastructure will incorporate protective security measures to ensure traveller safety, while also enhancing Singapore's land border.

Every day brings new challenges and opportunities in my role, and I thrive on the dynamic nature of my work.

Q: How has your career progressed since you joined ICA?

My journey at ICA has equipped me with a well-rounded skill set encompassing leadership, project management, operational expertise, technological innovation and strategic thinking. It almost feels like a job change to a completely different field every two years.

I began my journey at ICA in 2004 as a Team Leader (TL) at Woodlands Command, and subsequently Airport Command in 2006. Those initial years allowed me to develop my leadership and team management abilities in an operational environment.

In 2007, I transitioned into managing information and communications technology projects as a senior executive under the technology division. I could leverage my educational background in computer science on projects and initiatives such as the ICA biometric passport system.

The year 2009 brought new challenges as I was posted to the then-Permanent Resident Services Centre (PRSC). There, I handled the processing of applications for permanent residence. I was also double-hatting as a System Owner for the Central Identification and Registration Information System, which is a central record repository for all Singapore residents.

Then in 2015, I became the deputy head and eventually head (strategic information capabilities) of the Information Management Division, leading ICA’s digitisation efforts.

After that, in 2018, I had the opportunity to pursue a full-time master’s degree in Nationalism Studies at the University of Edinburgh under the MHA Postgraduate Scholarship. During my time there, I was exposed to fresh perspectives on how we interpret world events as well as the complexities of international relations. The stint helped to deepen my understanding of global issues.