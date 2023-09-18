From tackling gunman situations to bomb threats: How she’s protecting Singapore’s security as a first responder

“My sister works as a Primary Screening Officer (PSO) at the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA). Her sharings of her job scope and unique role in balancing both the security and connectivity of Singapore inspired me to also pursue a career with ICA,” says SGT Fidi.

The 30-year-old is currently undertaking the role of a Deputy Team Leader (DTL) at Tuas Checkpoint. Holding the rank of Sergeant 3, she acts as a secondary layer of checks by conducting investigations on suspicious travellers to safeguard Singapore’s borders.

She shares more about her job and talks about her dedication to gaining new knowledge to protect the nation.

Q: What does your job entail?

As a DTL, one of my primary duties is to provide a secondary layer of checks to further process and investigate cases that have been referred by the PSOs, who are the frontline officers deployed at the immigration counters.

If there are any discrepancies found by the PSOs during primary checks, the PSO will then refer the traveller to the Secondary Team office for a secondary layer of checks and further investigations will be conducted by Team Leaders (TL) or DTLs like myself. Some referral cases include travellers who face issues during immigration and the detection of contraband items.

However, this process is set to change under ICA’s New Clearance Concept, as we have plans to fully automate immigration clearance at the passenger halls. Eventually, the primary checks done by PSOs will be replaced by automated lanes, and our officers will be trained and upskilled to undertake more investigation and profiling roles.