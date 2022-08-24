Freelance and delivery drivers, riders to receive up to $300 under NTUC scheme

SINGAPORE - Freelance and delivery drivers or riders here who are members of two associations stand to receive up to $300 in cash to cushion the impact of higher fuel prices on their livelihoods, NTUC said on Wednesday (Aug 24).

The NTUC Freelancers and Self-Employed Unit Relief Scheme is expected to benefit freelance combi bus and limousine drivers who are members of the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA), as well as delivery drivers and motorcycle riders who are members of the National Delivery Champions Association (NDCA).

The scheme was first launched last year and this is its second iteration.

More than 1,000 drivers and riders are expected to benefit from the scheme, which will be managed by the labour movement's freelancers and self-employed unit, said the National Trades Union Congress in a statement.

Those eligible can apply from Monday (Aug 29) until Oct 28 online at this website.

Eligibility and payout amount will be determined by length of membership in either association, and type of vehicle used for work, and the cash will only be disbursed upon application.

The maximum payout of $300 is reserved for existing NPHVA or NDCA members of more than three months to the date they submit their application.

They must either be freelance drivers who drive limousines or combi buses of up to 13 seats, or delivery drivers who use a vehicle other than a motorcycle for deliveries.

Delivery riders who are existing NDCA members of more than three months will receive $150.

New members who have been with the associations for less than three months will receive $50 less in relief under the respective category for which they qualify - that is, either $250 or $100.

Applicants must also have paid their membership dues, be in the trade for at least one month prior to submitting their application, and not be recipients of the one-off relief of $150 for eligible taxi main hirers and private hire car drivers provided by the Government.

Furthermore, freelance drivers must also hold a valid vocational license.

Applicants will be required to provide supporting documents such as proof of trade income, proof of vehicle type, proof of work activity and self-employed status.