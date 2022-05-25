Former financial services consultant makes mid-career switch for purpose, passion

When Singapore imposed a stringent circuit breaker in April 2020 to curb escalating Covid-19 infections, Ms Yulia Suriaatmadja, like so many others, found her world upended.

Just a month earlier, the 50-year-old had also begun shouldering greater caregiving responsibilities for her ailing 81-year-old father, including attending short eldercare modules to better assist him.

The period of home confinement and added responsibilities was a turning point, one that presented an opportunity to change course.

“The time spent during the circuit breaker made me evaluate my life, and what I wanted to do in the next half of my life,” says Ms Suriaatmadja, who is married with no children.

She was then working as a financial services consultant following stints in the hospitality industry and luxury fashion retail.

She yearned for a more purposeful career.

So in September 2020, she left the financial industry after nearly four years. “It wasn’t easy to walk away from friends who supported me when I first joined the industry and clients whom I’ve built a good relationship with,” she disclosed.

A new start

It made sense for Ms Suriaatmadja that her great work reset would be in healthcare – her first career choice from her teenage years. But back then, her parents wanted her to study business.

More than three decades later, she decided it was the right time for her to “do something that I like and (which is also) meaningful”.

With a clear-eyed vision of the path forward, she trawled for opportunities online and found the Facebook page of healthcare training provider HMI Institute of Health Sciences.

She was intrigued by details on how the HMI Institute – as part of the SGUnited Skills Programme (SGUS) – helped individuals transition to a career in the healthcare industry.

The SGUS and the accompanying SGUnited Mid-Career Pathways Programme-Company Training (SGUP-CT) were national schemes launched in 2020 to support jobseekers amid the pandemic.

Taking the plunge

After speaking with the programme’s coordinator, Ms Suriaatmadja learned that she could train to be a healthcare professional through the SGUS Patient Service Associate Training Programme.

She signed up for the six-month course, a hybrid of online classes and hands-on training.