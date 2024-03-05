More efficient on the job, more family time: How she's found the way to be present as a leader and parent

Ms Angela Lim first experienced the impact of flexible work arrangements (FWAs) in 2019. Her company, the Mandai Wildlife Group, introduced FWAs, such as telecommuting, staggered work hours and part-time work arrangements, as part of its plans to foster greater work-life harmony among employees.
For the guest experience manager at Mandai Wildlife Group, which manages the Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, Bird Paradise and River Wonders, this corporate shift benefitted her personal life.
The 39-year-old opted to work from home for two days each month and began her daily tasks an hour later, to avoid the morning rush hour. With the simple recalibration, mornings became less stressful.
As her husband, Mr Dino Mahdi, 47, took on the morning ritual of sending their daughter Elysia to school, Ms Lim found she had more time for herself.
When Covid-19 hit in 2020, a new routine was solidified. While Mr Dino, who is the head keeper of the herbivores section in the Night Safari, continued to head to work in person as usual, Ms Lim worked remotely.
And an unexpected silver lining emerged: The flexibility, though brought about by external challenges, gave Ms Lim a chance to be closer to her daughter. She realised it allowed her to become a more tuned-in parent to Elysia.
“I was at home all the time and that's when I started to notice the videos Elysia was watching, and then she introduced Dino and I to BTS,” says Ms Lim, referring to the South Korean music phenomenon.
Her experience working from home was so positive both professionally and personally that when safe-distancing restrictions were lifted in early 2023, Ms Lim chose to continue to work from home two to three times a week.
The switch happened easily thanks to her company removing cumbersome applications and empowering heads of departments to discuss directly with their staff what would work best for everyone.
Quality time with family
Working from home has allowed Ms Lim to be more present for her daughter, who is now 14.
“We think it's quite important as she goes into her teenage years that there's a bit more monitoring so it helps that when she comes home, I am there to check in on her day, her studies, her projects or even her interests like K-pop and her friends,” says Ms Lim.
Mr Dino has also noticed a transformation. The weariness and short temper that once characterised his wife's evenings after work gave way to a more patient and engaged demeanour.
He also saw how the communication between his wife and their daughter had improved after Ms Lim started spending more time at home with Elysia.
“I can see a lot of positive changes. From before she started the flexi-work arrangements to now, she's become a very different person,” says Mr Dino.
Ms Lim agrees with her husband. Before she took on FWAs, she usually came home drained, tired and admitted to being “maybe a little bit impatient, a little bit snappy” and “not as engaged with the family” as she wanted to be. But that has all changed.
“I’m not so cranky anymore. I feel happier and just more thankful for the things that I have and that translates into positive vibes,” she says.
Yet, perhaps the most heartwarming testament to how her home life has changed was a silent gesture from Elysia.
Her gift, a glass dome encapsulating a man carrying a woman like a bride, seemed to signify the harmony she now observed in her parents.
“That was a moving moment for us because it showed she saw us as a happy couple,” Ms Lim says, noting that even if Mr Dino’s job made it difficult for him to take on flexi-work, FWAs’ rewards have certainly been passed on to him too.
Boosting productivity with FWAs
Ms Lim is part of the 30 per cent of Mandai Wildlife Group's workforce which comprises some 400 employees who are on hybrid work arrangements, according to group chief human resources officer Marcus Heng.
The company, which has won accolades for the way it cares for its employees, including the Special Award for Most Exemplary Employer at the Singapore Tourism Awards 2021, believes in fostering work-life integration, including through FWAs, as a key strategy to keep staff happy and engaged. This in turn drives operational efficiency and enhanced workforce productivity.
“Offering our employees FWAs has led to higher job satisfaction and improved overall well-being. When employees are satisfied and engaged in their work, they are more likely to be positive, friendly and attentive to visitors,” says Mr Heng, who also shared that the company recently acquired an HR Analytics Tool so it could have a pulse on employee sentiment and insights that would help the company make informed decisions on issues such as work-life harmony and FWAs.
Aware that “individual circumstances may call for unique arrangements”, Mr Heng notes that the Mandai Wildlife Group is open to offering other types of FWAs, such as part-time work arrangements, on a case-by-case basis.
“We believe that fostering work-life integration is a key strategy in keeping our valued staff happy and engaged. A harmonious and engaged workforce is the backbone of operational efficiency and enhanced workforce productivity,” he says.
Fostering a culture of trust in the workplace
Employee morale has also greatly improved with the introduction of FWAs, according to Mr Heng.
“Trusting employees with FWAs demonstrates that the company values and respects our employees’ personal lives. This culture of trust and empowerment fosters a positive work culture, leading to improved employee morale and loyalty,” he explains.
“Engaged and empowered employees are more likely to come up with innovative ideas and solutions to improve the attractions’ offerings, amenities and overall visitor experience.”
Ms Lim, whose job scope covers managing guest services at Mandai Wildlife Reserve, could not agree more.
Appreciating the benefits of telecommuting, she says: “It spurs me to work more efficiently. I can work later from home, taking breaks for personal tasks such as preparing food for Elysia, which makes me more relaxed and enhances the quality of my work output.”
Ms Lim further credits her arrangement at Mandai Wildlife Group for having the flexibility to meet work deadlines without compromising quality and fulfilling her parental responsibilities.
“Being on FWAs reduces my stress and improves my mental well-being and overall efficiency,” she shares. “I am very thankful I am allowed this option.”
Reflecting on her journey with Mandai Wildlife Group, Ms Lim values the trust she shares with her employer.
“The flexibility I have at my job now is definitely a big pull factor of staying on with Mandai Wildlife Group. Because of the mutual trust and appreciation, I am more motivated to work harder and give back to the company that has given me this much,” she says.
