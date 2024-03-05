More efficient on the job, more family time: How she's found the way to be present as a leader and parent

As her husband, Mr Dino Mahdi, 47, took on the morning ritual of sending their daughter Elysia to school, Ms Lim found she had more time for herself.

When Covid-19 hit in 2020, a new routine was solidified. While Mr Dino, who is the head keeper of the herbivores section in the Night Safari, continued to head to work in person as usual, Ms Lim worked remotely.

And an unexpected silver lining emerged: The flexibility, though brought about by external challenges, gave Ms Lim a chance to be closer to her daughter. She realised it allowed her to become a more tuned-in parent to Elysia.

“I was at home all the time and that's when I started to notice the videos Elysia was watching, and then she introduced Dino and I to BTS,” says Ms Lim, referring to the South Korean music phenomenon.

Her experience working from home was so positive both professionally and personally that when safe-distancing restrictions were lifted in early 2023, Ms Lim chose to continue to work from home two to three times a week.

The switch happened easily thanks to her company removing cumbersome applications and empowering heads of departments to discuss directly with their staff what would work best for everyone.

Quality time with family

Working from home has allowed Ms Lim to be more present for her daughter, who is now 14.

“We think it's quite important as she goes into her teenage years that there's a bit more monitoring so it helps that when she comes home, I am there to check in on her day, her studies, her projects or even her interests like K-pop and her friends,” says Ms Lim.

Mr Dino has also noticed a transformation. The weariness and short temper that once characterised his wife's evenings after work gave way to a more patient and engaged demeanour.

He also saw how the communication between his wife and their daughter had improved after Ms Lim started spending more time at home with Elysia.

“I can see a lot of positive changes. From before she started the flexi-work arrangements to now, she's become a very different person,” says Mr Dino.

Ms Lim agrees with her husband. Before she took on FWAs, she usually came home drained, tired and admitted to being “maybe a little bit impatient, a little bit snappy” and “not as engaged with the family” as she wanted to be. But that has all changed.

“I’m not so cranky anymore. I feel happier and just more thankful for the things that I have and that translates into positive vibes,” she says.