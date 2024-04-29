More than just WFH: Flexible work arrangements for employers and employees to consider

Flexible work arrangements are becoming increasingly important to ensure that our workers can remain in the workforce and contribute productively while taking care of family needs.

With the recently launched Tripartite Guidelines on Flexible Work Arrangement Requests developed by the Tripartite Workgroup*, employers and employees must each understand their roles and responsibilities in managing flexible working requests to ensure win-win outcomes.

The Guidelines acknowledge that employers continue to have the prerogative to decide on work arrangements while making it easier for employees to request for flexible working.

The Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) shares some best practices.

Q: What are flexible work arrangements and why are they important?

Flexible work arrangements are important in creating more inclusive workplaces. With an ageing population and slowing workforce growth, flexible working enables more working adults, including senior workers and caregivers, to continue working or return to the workforce.

There are broadly three types of flexible work arrangements, which are a variation from the standard work arrangement:

1. Flexi-place

Employees work from different locations outside their usual office premises. Examples of these include working at home or in another location for all or part of their workweek.

2. Flexi-time

Employees customise their work schedules to complete tasks without adjusting their total work hours or workload. One example is staggered working hours where employees can start and end work earlier.

3. Flexi-load

Employees are assigned different workloads and compensated accordingly. This can include job sharing or part-time work.