More than just WFH: Flexible work arrangements for employers and employees to consider

These tripartite guidelines will help employers in handling employees’ requests for flexible working, allowing them to retain talent

flexible work arrangements for woman from sandwich generation with wheelchair-bound father and toddler daughter
With flexible work arrangements, employees, especially those with caregiving duties, can better manage their personal and professional responsibilities. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES
Updated
Apr 29, 2024, 04:00 AM
Published
Apr 29, 2024, 04:00 AM

Flexible work arrangements are becoming increasingly important to ensure that our workers can remain in the workforce and contribute productively while taking care of family needs.

With the recently launched Tripartite Guidelines on Flexible Work Arrangement Requests developed by the Tripartite Workgroup*, employers and employees must each understand their roles and responsibilities in managing flexible working requests to ensure win-win outcomes.

The Guidelines acknowledge that employers continue to have the prerogative to decide on work arrangements while making it easier for employees to request for flexible working. 

The Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) shares some best practices.

Q: What are flexible work arrangements and why are they important? 

Flexible work arrangements are important in creating more inclusive workplaces. With an ageing population and slowing workforce growth, flexible working enables more working adults, including senior workers and caregivers, to continue working or return to the workforce.

There are broadly three types of flexible work arrangements, which are a variation from the standard work arrangement:

1. Flexi-place

Employees work from different locations outside their usual office premises. Examples of these include working at home or in another location for all or part of their workweek.

2. Flexi-time

Employees customise their work schedules to complete tasks without adjusting their total work hours or workload. One example is staggered working hours where employees can start and end work earlier.

3. Flexi-load

Employees are assigned different workloads and compensated accordingly. This can include job sharing or part-time work.

family with elderly parents and young children benefiting from flexible work arrangement singapore
With flexi-place arrangements, for instance, employees with elderly parents and young children can spend more time together without adjusting work schedules. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Q: How do you implement flexible work arrangements?

By responding to employees’ needs for flexible working, employers gain access to a larger talent pool and retain valuable employees who require the flexibility to continue working for their employer amidst a tight labour market. 

They can now use the Guidelines to help them assess such requests properly and implement them effectively, beginning with these steps:

1. Allow employees to request for flexible working

Today, many employers and employees might already engage in either formal or non-formal discussions about their work arrangements. Such practices should continue if they work well and foster trust and reciprocity at the workplace.

Employers are encouraged to have a flexible working policy covering the following: 

  • Types of flexible work arrangements available
  • Reasons why certain job roles might not be suitable for specific arrangements
  • Examples of why requests might be rejected
  • Expectations on responsible use of flexible work arrangements

Employees should follow the Guidelines in making requests for flexible work arrangements responsibly. This helps maintain harmonious employment relations as both employees and employers can discuss work arrangements that can meet the needs of both parties.

2. Evaluate all requests properly

In evaluating requests for flexible work arrangements, employers need to consider the impact on the employee’s and team’s workload and performance, as well as the broader impact on business goals and stakeholder relationships. 

Employers have the prerogative to reject employees’ requests for flexible working, but this should be based on reasonable business grounds.

3. Communicate timely on the outcomes of requests

Employers should provide a written decision within two months of receiving a formal request. If approved, this decision should outline work expectations of the employee. 

Otherwise, explain the reason(s) for the rejection and, if possible, discuss alternative arrangements.

4. Explain clearly the expectations on using flexible work arrangements

Eligibility criteria, along with work expectations such as workload requirements, performance targets and response times for using flexible work arrangements, should be clearly explained to employees.

One way to monitor the effectiveness of the flexible arrangement is to schedule regular reviews of job performance between supervisors and employees. 

TAFEP offers monthly briefings and regular workshops to support employers in implementing flexible working for employees and adhering to the Guidelines. Employers can also visit the TAFEP website for more resources on flexible work arrangements.

FOR EMPLOYEES

Need a flexible work arrangement? Here are some useful pointers to consider prior to discussion with your supervisor:

  1. Impact on your workload management and performance
  2. Implications on your team's workload distribution
  3. Broader impact on business productivity and goals, where relevant
  4. Suggestions to address the above challenges 

You should also refrain from comparing your arrangements to those of your colleagues', as your employer should evaluate each request on a case-by-case basis.

* The Tripartite Workgroup on the Tripartite Guidelines on Flexible Work Arrangement Requests, which includes representatives from the government, National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) and various professional bodies, was convened in September 2023 to develop guidelines to facilitate the implementation of flexible work arrangements.

