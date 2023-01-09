Firms under scheme that allows short-term hiring of more foreign staff must be fair employers: Tan See Leng

SINGAPORE - Companies wishing to tap the Manpower for Strategic Economic Priorities (M-SEP) scheme must also be fair employers, beyond meeting stringent qualifying criteria on investment, innovation or internalisation efforts, and committing to train or hire more locals.

This means that firms that breach the Fair Consideration Framework or the Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices cannot benefit from the scheme, which allows approved firms to temporarily hire additional S Pass or work permit holders beyond prevailing industry quotas.

Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng revealed this additional requirement for the first time in Parliament on Monday, in response to a question from labour MP Desmond Choo, who was one of seven MPs who filed eight questions on M-SEP.

Other questions asked ranged from whether the scheme could be expanded further, to the safeguards in place against abuse, and whether the move could blunt the incentive for companies to automate and raise productivity.

Firms that are still undergoing investigations will be assessed on a case-by-case basis, added Dr Tan, who is also Minister for Manpower.

Launched on Dec 13, M-SEP provides an additional quota of S Pass or work permit holders of up to 5 per cent of the existing base workforce, capped at 50 additional workers, for up to two years at a time, and is renewable.

It aims to ensure the growth efforts of firms that can significantly bolster Singapore’s economic competitiveness are not derailed by manpower shortages in the interim, while compelling them to employ or train more locals within the period of benefit.

Responding to Mr Liang Eng Hwa (Bukit Panjang) and Mr Patrick Tay (Pioneer), Dr Tan said that the first qualifying condition for M-SEP is designed to be inherently a safeguard.

Condition 1 stipulates that a company must either be part of at least one economic scheme, or has been deemed to meet certain economic criteria, by any of five government agencies.

There are 16 ways to meet this condition, which Mr Tan said are specially selected to be in line with Singapore’s economic priorities.

“Because this scheme has been designed to be highly selective at the firm level, there is no need to stipulate further criteria on the specific deployment of each individual worker hired under the M-SEP scheme.

“Such micro-management would not be helpful for the firms.”

Dr Tan also said that local small and medium-sized enterprises can share in the benefits of M-SEP, either by joining the scheme, or benefiting from a larger local talent pool created by it and other government schemes.

Responding to Mr Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang), Dr Tan said additional work passes granted under the M-SEP scheme can be renewed so long as the firm has sufficient quota.

This means that the firm has to either successfully renew its M-SEP support, or hire more locals to unlock a higher foreign worker quota under the mainstream system, to continue hiring these workers, he added.