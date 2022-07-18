Fewer pay and dismissal disputes last year as Singapore economy began recovery

SINGAPORE - As the pandemic-stricken economy started healing, more workers recovered owed salaries and fewer lodged complaints for wrongful dismissals.

Some of these claims came through a portal, which will soon be enhanced with artificial intelligence to aid settlements in future, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in the release of the 2021 Employment Standards Report on Monday (July 18).

Singapore's Online Dispute Resolution portal has handled 430 claims since its launch in March 2021, with 32 per cent concluded among contentious parties before the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) had to step in.

Another 56 per cent were resolved in virtual mediation without parties even having to meet.

Further improvements to allow remote signing of settlement agreements and a chatbot to help with claims filing and computation are being planned by next year, the report said.

In part owing to a better economy, 2021 was the "best performing year" since TADM's set-up in 2017, said its general manager Kandhavel Periyasamy.

The body set three records: the number of disputes it mediated to resolution, the speed of resolution, and the percentage of workers who sought its help and recovered their wages in full.

With the dispute resolution portal, he added, TADM now wants to go beyond and provide a "'wow' customer experience".

Overall, workers took fewer disputes with their employers to the authorities last year.

In total, 5,882 claims and appeals, such as over wrongful dismissals, were made. Local workers filed 64 per cent of them, with the remainder from foreigners.

The tally translates to 1.73 claims per every 1,000 employees - excluding foreign maids - lodged last year, compared with 2.59 in 2020.

Salary claims, which made up 82 per cent of total complaints, declined - and workers clawed back $8.6 million.

Fewer wage claims arose with the recovery in the accommodation, food services, wholesale and retail trade sectors, said MOM.

Singapore's foreign workers also made "sharply" fewer claims, it added.

The ministry said its early interventions over the last two years have worked.

It had encouraged employers to declare upfront when they could not pay wages so they could tap aid, and workers could alert the ministry of salary arrears early via an app.

That helped ensure salaries were paid to some 24,000 foreign workers last year without the need for them to make formal claims, it added.

TADM resolved about 84 per cent of salary claims, and referred the remaining to the Employment Claims Tribunals (ECT) for adjudication.