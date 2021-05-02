Families face longer wait for helpers from India, Sri Lanka

Finding a domestic worker from overseas is already a tricky task in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, with the ban on travellers who have recently been in India or Sri Lanka, families in Singapore will be unable to hire help from these countries.

Ms K. Jayaprema, president of the Association of Employment Agencies Singapore, said Indian and Sri Lankan nationals make up about 15 per cent of all migrant domestic workers here, with those from India accounting for about 10 per cent. She estimates that up to 1,000 helpers from India who recently received approval to enter Singapore are now unable to do so.

Many of the employers affected were looking to hire an Indian domestic worker for caregiving needs, she said.

While they can consider hiring from other countries, such as Myanmar, most prefer India due to specific language or cultural requirements.

For instance, they may speak only Tamil. In the interim, employers may have to rely on family members to provide support or turn to local caregiving services, she added.

The ban on workers who have been in Sri Lanka will put a further squeeze on the manpower situation, she said.

Ms Jayaprema urged companies to be more understanding if employees need more flexibility over caregiving tasks.

Mr Karamjeet Singh, director of operations at Charisha Maid Agency, said many businesses are competing for eligible domestic workers as demand remains high while the available pool is significantly smaller.

As more than 70 per cent of Charisha's domestic workers are from north and north-east India, the restrictions have had an impact on its bottom line.

"We are losing revenue as most of our clients are choosing to wait it out, and alternative domestic workers such as those from the Philippines are very expensive," said Mr Singh.

During the circuit breaker from April to June last year, the Ministry of Manpower approved only 630 entry requests for foreign domestic workers out of about 4,100 applications and appeals.

Restrictions were gradually eased from around November, with more such workers allowed to enter Singapore. They are required to go through pre-departure Covid-19 testing and serve stay-home notices on arrival.

Yuen Sin and Deepa Sundar