Willing to listen and ready to support: How construction MNC helps staff flourish

When asked what he does for a living, Mr Ricky To says he is a problem solver.
After all, the 42-year-old heads a department set up in 2022 to help staff at Exyte Singapore use data analytics, digital tools and emerging technologies such as generative artificial intelligence (AI) to solve the challenges they face at work.
An architect by training, he had proposed setting up the Data and Digital Innovation department as an answer to the many time-consuming or labour-intensive tasks faced by the various project teams.
His firm is part of a multinational company that designs and builds high-tech facilities, such as semiconductor factories, pharmaceutical plants and data centres.
“Our human resource team and my boss are very open to ideas that could bring value to Exyte. We’re goal-oriented and flexible enough to say that by adjusting our skill sets and capabilities, we can achieve this digital roadmap that we’re looking to follow,” he says.
In his previous role as a building information modelling (BIM) lead, he recognised the potential for growth in integrating data and emerging technologies into the company’s workflows.
To help the company level up, he proposed and laid out detailed plans for a new unit, redefining his job role in the process.
“Without the support of the company, we would never have been able to build this team,” says Mr To.
“That’s the culture at Exyte. We’re constantly trying to push the boundaries to see if we can do things differently,” says the senior data and delivery manager.
One of the solutions that the team – also known as “Augment” – has created is an automation library made up of solutions to solve different problems. Employees can refer to the library to find the best program to address an issue at hand.
An example is a program that allows engineers to annotate equipment in the design model in bulk, thus saving them time.
Listening to employees' feedback
Today, the “Augment” team has 14 employees, strengthened by fresh hires, who are specialists in BIM, computer or data science, and software development.
One of them is Ms Oh Qi Qi. Armed with a bachelor’s degree in computing science, she joined the company in 2022. As the department’s AI and automation lead, the 26-year-old leverages technology to streamline and enhance the efficiency of work processes.
She shares: “I sought to bring technology to the construction industry that I feel has still much potential for advancement in that regard.
“Combining technology with various engineering disciplines to address the industry’s specific challenges such as overcoming the massive scale and intricacy of construction projects, is what really excites me,” she says.
For instance, she designed and developed a robotic process automation bot that automates the time-consuming process of tool assignments for her engineering colleagues.
In the past, they would spend hours manually on this process. But her software bot helped quicken the process significantly, relieving engineers of repetitive work and allowing them to focus on more value-added tasks.
“Making my colleagues' work processes more seamless and therefore contributing to our team's success brings me satisfaction and motivates me to strive for reaching the next level every day,” says Ms Oh.
A typical workday for her extends beyond the office. She visits different teams across Exyte Singapore’s project sites where she uses or works on identifying technological solutions to help them with the challenges they face on the ground.
With the company encouraging employees to try out all things new, Ms Oh has had the opportunity to participate in the AI Trailblazers programme in 2023.
The intensive eight-week programme – a collaboration between the Ministry of Communications and Information, Digital Industry Singapore, the Smart Nation Group and Google Cloud – provided her and her team mates as well as other key Exyte stakeholders an invaluable hands-on experience in developing generative AI solutions.
During the programme, her team developed a prototype named Orbit. This web application makes reviewing documents faster and more seamless within the company’s construction projects, earning them the Innovation Award.
On his team winning the award, Mr To says: “The company’s open approach allowed us to explore new opportunities, not only helping to enrich the knowledge of my team, but also allowing us to think much bigger.”
Part of a global company network of around 9,900 employees with operations in more than 20 countries, Exyte Singapore’s office has attracted a diverse workforce of over 1,000 staff representing more than 21 nationalities, as of 2023.
Being able to work with colleagues and partners across borders – both internationally and within Singapore – appeals to Mr To.
“Such a collaborative approach ensures that we all learn together and develop solutions that are genuinely user-centric,” he explains. This gives him a chance to make a difference to the lives of his colleagues or customers.
Likewise, Ms Oh appreciates “engaging with people from all sorts of backgrounds, cultures and perspectives” at work, calling the experience “eye-opening and enriching”.
These factors contribute to a vibrant and dynamic work environment, she says. “I have found that working alongside colleagues with unique skills and insights has been incredibly valuable.”
Through initiatives like mentorship and development programmes, flexible work arrangements, and employee engagement surveys, “we empower our employees to thrive professionally and personally”, says Mr Benjamin Oh, senior expert of talent management for South-east Asia.
“Their expertise drives innovation, their dedication drives a positive culture and their adaptability ensures Exyte’s continued success.”
Exyte is ranked among Singapore’s best 250 employers in 2024, in a list compiled by global research firm Statista in collaboration with The Straits Times.
Mr Yap Han Chuan, Exyte’s vice-president of human resources in South-east Asia, says: “Being recognised as one of Singapore’s top employers validates our efforts in prioritising employees’ safety and well-being, professional development and overall satisfaction.”