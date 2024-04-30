Willing to listen and ready to support: How construction MNC helps staff flourish

When asked what he does for a living, Mr Ricky To says he is a problem solver.

After all, the 42-year-old heads a department set up in 2022 to help staff at Exyte Singapore use data analytics, digital tools and emerging technologies such as generative artificial intelligence (AI) to solve the challenges they face at work.

An architect by training, he had proposed setting up the Data and Digital Innovation department as an answer to the many time-consuming or labour-intensive tasks faced by the various project teams.

His firm is part of a multinational company that designs and builds high-tech facilities, such as semiconductor factories, pharmaceutical plants and data centres.

“Our human resource team and my boss are very open to ideas that could bring value to Exyte. We’re goal-oriented and flexible enough to say that by adjusting our skill sets and capabilities, we can achieve this digital roadmap that we’re looking to follow,” he says.