Most workers in Singapore are keen to have a four-day work week for better work-life balance, in line with a large-scale trial that is under way in Britain since June, where more than 3,300 workers in 70 UK companies have been put on a four-day week with no loss of pay.

However, local academics and business leaders caution against a wholesale copy of the UK model, citing differences in societal and work norms, and the trade-offs that may be needed.