Employers here prefer skills to education, experience

Employers here are keen to hire people with communication and problem-solving skills and the ability to think strategically over those with traditional attributes, noted a LinkedIn report.

It found that 39 per cent of local companies look for those with technical skills, and 31 per cent seek transferable skills. This exhibits a preference over hiring based on traditional qualifications like education (8 per cent) or work experience (12 per cent).

To close skills gaps, 60 per cent of companies may hire those from outside their industries, noted the survey by the professional networking platform.

It also found that 90 per cent of employers here look inwards to fill roles, with 65 per cent using existing employees to leverage insiders' perspectives.

By hiring internally, 55 per cent of the respondents wish to encourage loyalty.

Companies must then upskill employees to meet needs, which may require human resource (HR) departments to take on more responsibilities.

The report found that almost 60 per cent of local companies said HR plays a key role in employee training and development.

Ms Feon Ang, vice-president of talent and learning solutions for the Asia-Pacific at LinkedIn, said: "We can expect to see a skills-based economy take shape, with skills becoming the new currency for workers in the future world of work.

"I encourage all individuals to adopt a growth mindset, and keep learning to stay relevant."

The online survey carried out in January polled 3,500 respondents from small, medium and large enterprises from across the Asia-Pacific region, including 505 in Singapore.

THE BUSINESS TIMES