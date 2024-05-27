Shopee's win-win strategy: Empowering employees to create impact through online shopping

For Ms Xu Yaohe, this digital wallet she worked on is a massive point of pride.

As South-east Asia’s e-commerce grows, Shopee has extended its impact through e-wallets with ShopeePay to drive greater financial inclusion in the region.

“In many parts of South-east Asia, transferring money has typically incurred fees that can be quite prohibitive,” says the 30-year-old. “We want to minimise the costs to enable users to transact and transfer money freely.”

Ms Xu, after a stint at Ernst & Young as an IT consultant, joined the e-commerce giant in 2019 as a product manager overseeing a credit card gateway product.

“Having seen how digital payments evolved in the US and China, Shopee offered me an exciting and interesting opportunity to get involved with South-east Asia’s digital payments,” says the product manager for ShopeePay.

In her current role, Ms Xu works with different teams to improve the digital wallet’s services. She is focused on understanding user behaviour and building solutions that address their needs.

An example? The standalone ShopeePay app that was launched in Indonesia in February.