Nurturing employee potential: How firm's support and guidance enabled her transition from finance to HR

Taking care of the well-being and career development of over 500 employees is no small feat. But for Ms Lia Feliz Alas Fernandez, it's all in a day's work.

As a human resources (HR) manager at EM Engineering, a subsidiary of property management firm EM Services, she contributes to the shaping of the company’s work culture by planning training programmes and improving communication among employees, among other responsibilities. Beyond her official duties, she is also part of a committee that organises team bonding events.

Through her role, Ms Fernandez wants to ensure that staff not only feel engaged with their work, but also have sufficient opportunities for career development. It is something she feels particularly strongly about as she, too, has reaped the benefits of such opportunities first-hand.

She recounts when she was still in a role in finance operations support and her then manager encouraged her to attend a course on being more assertive in the workplace. The course helped her gain more confidence to communicate effectively with her clients – but more importantly, she also found the courage to voice out her desire to pursue her passion in HR.

Upon hearing this, her manager recommended that Ms Fernandez attend training in HR-related courses, which eventually facilitated her transfer to her current role.

"If you have people who believe in you and assure you that they will support you, you feel empowered to step out of your comfort zone to try new things," she notes.

Ms Fernandez says her professional move to HR was possible because EM Services prioritises building a supportive work environment where employees can thrive.

Managers have one-to-one conversations with staff about their personal development within the company.

Employees are assessed on whether they can undergo training – via on-the-job sessions and courses – to either upskill to enhance their competencies for their daily tasks or prepare them for higher managerial or technical roles.