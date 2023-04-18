Being empowered to make decisions: How company creates a safe space for its people to thrive

A safe space where people help one another and are not afraid to speak up – that is how Ms Chia Yi Fang describes her workplace at EM Services, a company that has been managing townships in Singapore for 35 years.

Both her supervisor, assistant general manager Francis Hong, and Mr Hong’s supervisor, Mr Jimmy Chou, general manager for lift and M&E (mechanical and electrical) services, are always there whenever she needs help to tackle challenges at work.

“Both of them have played a huge role in my career development,” says the 29-year-old M&E manager. “Francis gives me a safe space at work. He does not micromanage and gives me the freedom to make decisions, which allows me to develop confidence at work and evolve in my own working style.”

During her first few projects, Mr Hong guided her “step by step” with the procurement process until she became familiar with it. Ms Chia’s work involves managing M&E projects and maintenance contracts for buildings, involving new electrical, air-conditioning or fire protection systems.

Mr Chou also checks in on Ms Chia every six months for an open discussion, to discuss her career progress and goals.

“Thanks to our discussions, I feel engaged and assured of my career goals,” she says.

Ms Chia recounts how, in her first role at EM Services as a new property officer, colleagues would go the extra mile by accompanying her to work meetings after office hours, and then guiding her on the matters that required follow-up in upcoming meetings.

Having benefited from mentorship by her senior colleagues, Ms Chia is eager to continue the tradition by mentoring new joiners.

Today, she is coaching her juniors in running day-to-day operations, while she focuses more on business development.