Being empowered to make decisions: How company creates a safe space for its people to thrive

A safe space where people help one another and are not afraid to speak up – that is how Ms Chia Yi Fang describes her workplace at EM Services, a company that has been managing townships in Singapore for 35 years.
Both her supervisor, assistant general manager Francis Hong, and Mr Hong’s supervisor, Mr Jimmy Chou, general manager for lift and M&E (mechanical and electrical) services, are always there whenever she needs help to tackle challenges at work.
“Both of them have played a huge role in my career development,” says the 29-year-old M&E manager. “Francis gives me a safe space at work. He does not micromanage and gives me the freedom to make decisions, which allows me to develop confidence at work and evolve in my own working style.”
During her first few projects, Mr Hong guided her “step by step” with the procurement process until she became familiar with it. Ms Chia’s work involves managing M&E projects and maintenance contracts for buildings, involving new electrical, air-conditioning or fire protection systems.
Mr Chou also checks in on Ms Chia every six months for an open discussion, to discuss her career progress and goals.
“Thanks to our discussions, I feel engaged and assured of my career goals,” she says.
Ms Chia recounts how, in her first role at EM Services as a new property officer, colleagues would go the extra mile by accompanying her to work meetings after office hours, and then guiding her on the matters that required follow-up in upcoming meetings.
Having benefited from mentorship by her senior colleagues, Ms Chia is eager to continue the tradition by mentoring new joiners.
Today, she is coaching her juniors in running day-to-day operations, while she focuses more on business development.
Colleagues who “don’t treat you differently”
Similarly, senior customer relations assistant Nur Liana Ismail, who handles reception at the EM Services’ headquarters in Bukit Merah, has also seen how the company encourages employees to try different roles through internal transfers and sending them for courses.
The 39-year-old has attended courses on how to handle difficult customers and ways to be more professional in customer service roles.
Another reason why both Ms Chia and Ms Liana enjoy going to work is the organisation’s caring and respectful culture.
“Everyone respects each other regardless of rank, from the headquarters to the subsidiary companies,” says Ms Liana.
“When the general managers come to the headquarters for meetings, they are all very friendly. They don’t treat you differently; they don’t just brush you off as a receptionist and not greet you,” she adds.
This emphasis on the person, not just the task, is one of the factors that has earned EM Services a spot on global research firm Statista’s list of best employers in Singapore in 2023, compiled by The Straits Times.
Recalling a trying period when she and her entire family caught the Covid-19 virus, she says: “I told my boss that it was mentally draining for me and I needed some time off to recuperate.
“He was very supportive and said he understood. He sat down with me and listened to my concerns. We then came to a mutual understanding on how to proceed with my work and other commitments.”
Having worked at different companies in various industries over the years, Ms Liana says EM Services is her employer of choice.
“Previously, I had worked at a hotel for four years and a property firm for 11 years. It was the right decision to join EM Services,” she says.
“The most important thing is the people around me. If they are not friendly, helpful or respectful, it is not where I want to be.
“Here, we experience a different culture. We work hard and we play hard. It is a happy environment. This is where I plan to continue working until I retire.”