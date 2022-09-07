EDB reviewing Tech.Pass after MOM launches pass for top talent in all sectors

The Tech.Pass, a specialised work pass for the movers and shakers of the technology sector, could be merged into the new Overseas Networks and Expertise Pass for top talent.

The new pass, unveiled by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) last month, offers similar flexibility in employment and starting a business to top foreign professionals as the Tech.Pass, but is open to top talent in all sectors.

Mr Marcus Dass, senior vice-president at the Economic Development Board's (EDB) human capital division, said in response to queries: "With the launch of the Overseas Networks and Expertise Pass, we are reviewing the need for a separate Tech.Pass, and could potentially merge Tech.Pass into the new pass eventually."

The Tech.Pass is administered by the EDB.

Mr Dass added that there will be no change to the Tech.Pass programme and for its pass holders until the review is completed, but did not provide a completion date.

Existing Tech.Pass holders who meet the criteria of the Overseas Networks and Expertise Pass would be welcome to apply for it, he said.

To qualify for the new pass, applicants must draw a fixed monthly salary of at least $30,000, or have outstanding achievements in various fields, including the arts and academia.

The Tech.Pass is available to applicants who satisfy two of the following conditions:

Have a minimum fixed monthly salary of $20,000.

Have at least five years of experience in a leading role in a tech company with a valuation of at least US$500 million (S$702 million) or at least US$30 million in funding raised.

Have at least five years of experience leading the development of a tech product with at least 100,000 monthly active users or at least US$100 million in annual revenue.

Like the new pass, the Tech.Pass allows pass holders to start a business and hold multiple employment roles at the same time.

But the new pass, which is available from next January, offers a longer validity period of five years, compared with two years for the Tech.Pass.

Furthermore, spouses of those holding the new pass are allowed to work in Singapore.

Launched last year, the Tech.Pass is a pilot programme to enable founders and experts in leading roles in the tech sector to come to Singapore for two years, with the option of a one-time renewal for two more years, to contribute to the tech ecosystem.

Tech.Pass holders can also mentor start-ups and lecture at local universities, said Mr Dass.

The EDB provided an update on the application and approval numbers for the Tech.Pass.

As at the end of July, over 250 out of more than 450 applications for the Tech.Pass had been approved since applications opened in January last year. A quota of 500 passes was set at the time.

Applicants hail from 37 countries across regions such as the Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe, with experience in areas such as artificial intelligence, cyber security, edutech, fintech and software-as-a-service.

Another specialised pass is the EntrePass, launched in 2003 and administered by Enterprise Singapore. Intended for serial entrepreneurs, high-calibre innovators or experienced investors, it is valid for one to two years at a time.

The Straits Times has contacted Enterprise Singapore for comment on whether there could be changes to the EntrePass.

As for Tech.Pass holders who are already in Singapore, Mr Dass said: "Among those who are here, they have founded start-ups, joined early-stage start-ups or taken on roles with venture capital firms where they support and advise portfolio companies.

"We take these contributions into account in assessing the renewal of their passes."