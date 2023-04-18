Trust and opportunities: How med school staff are being nurtured to excel at work and at home

Such is the supportive work environment at Duke-NUS – a landmark collaboration between Duke University in the United States and the National University of Singapore (NUS) – one that has empowered its employees to perform their best work.

Mrs Srivastava credits the caring culture at Duke-NUS with her ability to balance family with career success. She cites how her team took up her workload – and even sent over a large box of food – when she recently took time off to take care of her husband after his spine surgery.

Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, Mrs Srivastava enjoyed flexible working hours to care for her toddler who had trouble sleeping. During these periods, her colleagues helped advance the deals she was negotiating and handed them over when she returned.

“There was trust that the work would get done,” she says.

And indeed, Mrs Srivastava repaid that trust when she worked around the clock during the early days of the pandemic to successfully file a patent for the novel serological Covid-19 test – now known as cPass™ – developed by Professor Wang Linfa’s lab within the span of just two weeks.

Thriving together

Today, two promotions later, Mrs Srivastava feels grateful that she “was never denied promotions”.

“Instead, I was given opportunities at the same time that my well-being was taken care of,” she says.

These opportunities have enabled the former law firm employee to become an expert in translating new medical technologies from the lab to clinical innovations that benefit patients’ lives. This involves working with internal research teams to file patents as well as negotiating contracts with commercialisation partners.

Last year, she benefitted from two weeks of study leave to complete the final stretch of a year-long diploma in clinical trial management, fully funded by the school.

“We are committed to providing the resources and opportunities to enable employees to expand their skill sets and fulfil their professional aspirations,” says Mr Ng Kok Eng, director and assistant dean of resource management and operations, at Duke-NUS.