3 mentors in 8 years: How willing leaders have helped shape defence tech talent's career

Having a good mentor at work can make a world of difference. Ms Joycelyn Teo and Mr Neo Ya Kai share that their mentors guided them right from the start when they joined the Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA).

In DSTA, every employee is paired with a mentor who provides career guidance.

“Every week, my mentor would check in with me to answer any questions and share insights from his earlier projects to give me more exposure in the domain of intelligence. This helped me a lot at the start of my DSTA journey,” says Ms Teo, 24, a senior engineer in DSTA’s Information Programme Centre.

Mr Neo, 33, a programme manager in DSTA’s Naval Systems Programme Centre, has benefited from the guidance of not one but three mentors so far in his eight years, with each mentor contributing to his growth in different areas. “My first mentor has been coaching me since I first joined DSTA,” he says.

Such is the deeply rooted culture of mentoring and lifelong learning at Singapore’s premier defence technology organisation.

The agency is ranked among Singapore’s top 250 employers in 2024, in a list compiled by global research firm Statista in collaboration with The Straits Times.

Since its inception in 2000, DSTA has been at the forefront of innovation, delivering advanced capabilities to the Singapore Armed Forces and contributing beyond defence to meet the nation's needs. By continuously investing in its employees, it has built a deep pool of expertise among them.