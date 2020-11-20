Discriminatory hiring; More being probed

More employers are being investigated for possible discriminatory hiring practices, with about 260 such cases looked into in the first half of this year. This is 60 per cent more than the 160 cases investigated in the same period last year.

Wrongful dismissal claims also saw a significant spike in the second quarter amid the pandemic, according to a report on employment standards released yesterday by tripartite groups and the Ministry of Manpower.

Overall, some 250,000 employees had their wages cut between March and September this year.

