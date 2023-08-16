How to develop critical core skills to future-proof your career

In an ever-evolving job market where technological advancements and disruptions are the norm, the importance of soft skills cannot be underestimated.

Technical skills may get you the job, but it is the mastery of soft skills such as critical thinking, innovative problem-solving, effective collaboration and adaptability that propels professionals towards success, says NTUC LearningHub chief core skills officer Anthony Chew. He heads a team that is dedicated to researching, developing and delivering cutting-edge courses that align with industry demands to improve learners’ employability and future-proof their careers.

"Work-related challenges are also growing in complexity," says Mr Chew. "To effectively and efficiently tackle these problems, workers must have the ability to think critically and also interact well with others to leverage each other’s strengths," he adds.

Develop your critical thinking skills

In today's fast-paced professional world, critical thinking has become an indispensable soft skill. Mr Chew emphasises its importance in helping professionals make sense of complex situations and arrive at well-informed decisions. "It is important to see the bigger picture because it enhances your understanding of the problem and enables you to come up with more robust solutions," he says.

For example, ChatGPT, a state-of-the-art language model that can facilitate dynamic conversations, allows users to explore different perspectives and gain deeper insights — a perfect match for honing critical thinking skills.

Imagine a team facing a complex business challenge. By leveraging ChatGPT's vast knowledge and analytical capabilities, they can generate diverse solutions and weigh their pros and cons. This fosters a holistic understanding, leading to more effective problem-solving.

While ChatGPT is a powerful tool, it complements rather than replaces human cognition. Mr Chew stresses the importance of striking a balance between leveraging technology and nurturing human critical thinking, including empathy and ethical considerations.