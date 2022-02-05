Defence scientists boring? No, they're a fun bunch, says Mindef deputy secretary

SINGAPORE - From guided missiles to portable Covid-19 testing labs, Singapore's defence scientists and engineers have done good work but need to step out of the shadows and into the limelight to continue attracting talent.

A year-long rebranding campaign for the 6,500-strong defence technology community (DTC) is doing just that. Started last October, it is using social media, advertisements on buses plying routes near universities and outreach events to tackle the perennial talent crunch, said deputy secretary for technology at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) David Neo on Thursday.

Social media posts highlight competitions organised by DTC entities and staff interviews, for instance.

The DTC, which includes DSO National Laboratories, the Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA), the Centre for Strategic Infocomm Technologies (CSIT) and some Mindef departments, has been credited with providing the technological cutting edge to the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

It hopes to attract "good people with a strong sense of purpose" to join because of the evolving nature of threats facing Singapore, said Brigadier-General Neo, who is spearheading the campaign.

An example of an emerging threat was the flight disruptions caused by unauthorised drones flying around Changi Airport in June 2019, he said.

The SAF had been tasked with resolving the disruptions, and DTC engineers were with them at the airport to help figure out how to detect the unauthorised drones.

This entailed "a lot of on-site tuning and adjustment of the algorithms" to ensure their equipment filtered out the noise to detect only the drones, BG Neo said.

Just as the DTC needs to work closely with the SAF to reinvent itself to address emerging threats, it will have to rebrand itself in line with current trends, he added.

There is also a need to correct misconceptions of the DTC, for example, that only extremely qualified people with postgraduate degrees can join.

Another concerns the personality of those in the DTC.

"Not all scientists and engineers are boring... There are very fun people in the DTC, but one (trait) of scientists and engineers is that they don't like to talk about themselves," said BG Neo.

That has begun to change, by necessity.