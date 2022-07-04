CPF members' balances, interest earned hit new high in 2021

SINGAPORE - Central Provident Fund (CPF) members’ balances have hit a new high, exceeding half a trillion dollars as at the end of last year.

Their balances grew by 9.4 per cent to $505.7 billion – from $462.1 billion in 2020 – according to the CPF Board’s annual report released on Monday (July 4). 

A record $18.3 billion in interest was paid to members last year. In 2020, members received $16.8 billion in interest.

Voluntary top-ups to Special and Retirement Accounts also climbed to a new high of $4.8 billion last year, up from $3 billion in 2020, said the report. 

The top-ups were made by 294,000 CPF members, with about half topping up for the first time.

