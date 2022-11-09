Construction firm owes 268 migrant workers wages: MOM

SINGAPORE - In a twist, a construction firm that engaged a sub-contractor which owed five migrant workers wages was found to be owing salaries to 268 of its own workers, a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) investigation has found.

The firm, Shanghai Chong Kee, has partially paid all 268 workers, with the remainder to be covered by instalment plans that are still being worked out, said Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad in Parliament on Wednesday.

The firm was in the news in October when 10 migrant workers from its sub-contractor Zhengda Corp blocked the entrance and exit of the NCS Hub compound in Ang Mo Kio Street 62 in protest over unpaid wages.

Shanghai Chong Kee was the main contractor for renovations at the building’s lobby, for which it engaged Zhengda Corp to supply six migrant workers.

An MOM investigation found that five of the 10 were owed wages that Zhengda Corp has since paid.

The incident remains under police investigation, said Mr Zaqy in reply to Mr Lim Biow Chuan (Mountbatten), who had asked whether the workers involved in the protest would be prosecuted.

“It’s not that the employer had deliberately held back the payments, but we also understand that during these challenging times, sometimes payments are delayed in the construction sector,” added Mr Zaqy without naming any firms.

“So we try to mediate and see how best we can come to a middle ground, because, otherwise, if we push too hard and the company folds, it’s not good for the workers either.”

The Straits Times has contacted Shanghai Chong Kee for more information.

In a separate reply, Mr Zaqy said that the number of salary claims filed by migrant workers has come down significantly in recent years, with the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) handling about 160 salary claims each month in 2022, compared with 410 a month in 2019.

He also noted that migrant workers are required to attend a settling-in programme that covers, in their native languages, the support channels available, as well as lawful and responsible behaviour, including laws against unlawful assembly or procession in public places.

The ministry and its partners also routinely disseminate information to remind these workers of their employment rights and encourage them to seek help from MOM and TADM for salary claims, he added.