Certis to hire 100 people and upskill workforce to keep pace with business transformation

SINGAPORE - Certis will be hiring 100 more people to support its business transformation as the pandemic has accelerated the pace of digitalisation, the company announced in a statement on Wednesday (Jan 27).

It will also boost training for its 16,000-strong workforce as well as open up training opportunities for non-Certis employees - the first time it has ever done so - in areas such as digital literacy, leadership and design thinking.

These initiatives are part of the newly announced Certis Accelerator programme, as the security services company looks to adapt in a post-pandemic world.

The new positions will be offered to Singaporeans and permanent residents, and Certis is looking for both fresh graduates and experienced hires.

Certis said successful applicants can look forward to market competitive pay and a one-year tenure, after which they can opt for permanent positions or be supported by Certis as they explore other opportunities.

Mr Paul Chong, president and group chief executive of Certis, said: "There are many in Singapore whose jobs have been affected by the Covid-19 situation. We want to join in to support them by offering employment and raising their employability."

The Certis Accelerator hiring and upskilling initiatives will roll out progressively, with more details on the upskilling initiatives to follow in the coming months.

Job seekers can register their interest and submit their resumes from Wednesday on Certis' website.