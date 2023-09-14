Unlocking her people and leadership skills: Ex-hairstylist thrives after unexpected switch to community care sector

She may have worked as a hairdresser for half her life, but only discovered her true calling when a friend recommended her a role in community care.

Ms Doris Lah, 35, had grown increasingly unhappy with her job, as she had to focus on selling products more than serving customers and didn’t enjoy that. She yearned for a different life and challenge, but didn’t quite know what she could do next.

It was then that a friend, who was working at the All Saints Silver Lifestyle Club @ Yishun Central, recommended that she apply for the role of a community care associate (CCA) with the service provider. Although she had never considered working in community care and was worried that she did not have the necessary qualifications, she seized the opportunity.

“I mixed with the wrong crowd in my school days and ended up dropping out of school. I was very happy when I got this job because I wasn’t sure if I would be accepted to look after the seniors.”

However, she passed her interview, and joined All Saints Home in January 2020.

Changing lives through care

Although she went into the job with no prior experience, she received a comprehensive seven-week training programme.

She is now trained to deliver basic clinical duties such as administering insulin for diabetic clients, taking blood pressure and ensuring the safe distribution of pre-packed medications. She also learnt how to manage clients with mobility issues and transport them safely.

Apart from clinical skills, she has also built up her communications skills to interact with different seniors, some of whom may have various health conditions. There are clients who are living with dementia, those who have suffered a stroke, and diabetic individuals, among others.