In the business of fun: Meet the people who help shape Singapore’s tourism infrastructure

Behind the ultra-stylish integrated resorts that are firm favourites among tourists, the sprawling Singapore Expo that plays host to some of the largest events in the region, and the Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore (MBCCS), one of the largest and most uniquely designed cruise terminals in South-east Asia, is a team that ensures these are not only operating at peak condition at all times, but also plans years into the future to shape Singapore’s physical tourism landscape.

Meet the Infrastructure Planning and Management (IPM) division of the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), which oversees the operations and development of Cruise and meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) infrastructure, as well as the two integrated resorts.

Stepping out of her comfort zone to broaden her expertise in cruise infrastructure

In her decade-long career with STB, Ms Poline Lim, 33, has undertaken different facets of the statutory board’s work, from enhancing visitor experience through technology to attracting best-in-class association conventions and a secondment to the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI). These opportunities enabled her to develop a broad spectrum of skill sets and insights to both leisure and business tourism.

She took on her current Cruise infrastructure portfolio at the IPM division in 2022. As the Assistant Director of the IPM (Cruise) team, she delved into engineering and construction related work for the first time, which pushed her out of her comfort zone.