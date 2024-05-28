Building careers, not just structures: How firms support talent with EQ and leadership training, mentorships

Eleven years into his engineering career, Mr Wong Hau Fei attended a course that he never expected would make an important impact on his work.
As a technical manager with Straits Construction, the 36-year-old works on tender submissions for large-scale projects that include highly technical details on construction sequence, resources planning, value engineering and cost estimations.
The home-grown construction player has sent him on many courses to advance his knowledge and skills, including a specialist diploma in underground construction.
But it was a “soft skills” training in managing EQ (emotional quotient) and communications he attended in 2023 that he found to be one of the most impactful for his work.
“I never thought that this kind of skill would be so important, to be able to communicate in different ways to achieve different results,” says Mr Wong.
His firm is one of the companies in the built environment (BE) sector to recognise early on the importance of nurturing employees beyond the traditional sense.
Instead of only sending staff for industry-specific courses, many BE companies, which include developers, builders, design consultants as well as facilities management firms, train employees with a more holistic approach.
The staff are stretched professionally and exposed to areas such as strategic thinking, project management and communications.
With the projected annual construction demand expected to be between $31 billion and $38 billion in the next three years, a substantial talent pool of BE professionals will be needed.
That is why firms are transforming to become good employers to attract, retain and develop talents.
Employees grow and improve from well-rounded development
Straits Construction’s Mr Wong has seen an improvement in how he gets the job done after applying what he had learned at the communication course.
“For example, communicating with management has become more efficient and effective, and also during meetings with internal teams and external clients,” he says.
The opportunity to continuously learn new skills and boost his professional development assured him that re-joining Straits Construction in August 2021 was the right decision.
“I left the firm to see what other companies were doing and to learn new things. Returning, I’ve realised that Straits Construction understands the value of soft skills, not only technical knowledge,” says Mr Wong.
He admits he has personally benefitted from a series of courses, specially curated by the company to prepare managers in their management roles.
With the company’s focus on professional development complemented by steady guidance from his superiors, he now assumes a more senior role at work. Currently, he is chairing a technical committee of 15 internal and external stakeholders for an executive condominium project in Tengah.
For its efforts, Straits Construction is ranked among Singapore’s best employers in the 2024 ranking compiled by Statista in collaboration with The Straits Times.
Other noteworthy BE firms on the ranking include engineering consultancy Mott MacDonald and construction conglomerate Chip Eng Seng.
Building bonds with and learning from mentors
Likewise at Mott MacDonald, Ms Li Yihao is continuously developing not just her engineering expertise, but also her soft skills.
With full support from her company, the 29-year-old structural engineer has chosen to pursue professional credentials even as she works on part of the North-South Corridor (NSC) road tunnel project.
“I am currently preparing for the Practice of Professional Engineering exam (PPE) to be registered as a Professional Engineer (PE) with the Professional Engineers Board Singapore,” says Ms Li, who has already passed her Fundamentals of Engineering Examination.
“At the same time, I have started the journey to become a chartered engineer with the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) this year.”
Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the ICE is an independent professional association for civil engineers globally and its chartership offers training support and guidance within the profession.
Ms Li is able to work towards the industry certifications while meeting her day-to-day deliverables with the help of initiatives such as a regional mentorship programme that focuses on professional charterships and career planning.
She is also part of the company’s Inclusive Network for Women that facilitates one-on-one connections between regional senior leadership and female colleagues.
Since February this year, she has been working with Ms Peng Yi, a principal design engineer and 12-year veteran at Mott MacDonald, towards the ICE chartership.
Ms Peng, 35, observes that after five years with the firm, Ms Li has picked up many of the attributes that ICE will assess her on, including competencies in commercial and communication aspects of her work.
“She has 40 per cent of the attributes and needs to work on the remaining 60 per cent in the next two years,” says Ms Peng.
As a mentor, Ms Peng closely monitors Ms Li’s professional progress, identifies areas for improvement, offers guidance and support, and guides her towards achieving both her PE registration and the ICE chartership.
“Over the coming years I’ll help increase Yihao’s sustainability awareness and expertise by deepening her understanding of the broader impact on a society,” says Ms Peng.
This resonates with Ms Li who plays a part in designing the NSC as a more sustainable infrastructure.
“I became a civil engineer when I realised how much positive impact the profession can bring to society. The NSC project, for example, will benefit not only our generation but will be there well into the very long future,” she says.
Positive internship experience win-win for employer and employee
Where Ms Li is actively designing more sustainable infrastructure, Mr Darius Tay started working with environmentally friendly materials as an undergraduate intern with Chip Eng Seng in 2021.
“I had an internship opportunity in CES_Innovfab that specialises in 3D concrete printing technology. The experience provided me with invaluable insights into the construction industry and intricacies of project management,” says the 25-year-old.
He excelled over the six-month internship period that Chip Eng Seng had no qualms about hiring him for a full-time role with the company after he graduated.
On his part, Mr Tay was eager to work for a company that gave him valuable industry experience, as well as the support and space to explore his own professional goals.
As an intern, Mr Tay was involved in the research and development (R&D) works in CES_Innovfab. He also helped develop and implement safety protocols and procedures for the newly established business unit to attain the bizSAFE level 3 certification.
After graduation in early 2024, Mr Tay joined CES_Salcon, a subsidiary of Chip Eng Seng that specialises in water and wastewater treatment. It was no surprise that he was already familiar with the company’s processes and culture.
“I’m now primarily focused on an offshore floating liquefied natural gas project that involves intricate planning, precise engineering and stringent quality control measures to meet the client’s specifications and industry standards,” says the project engineer.
Like Mr Wong at Straits Construction, Mr Tay also discovered that while technical know-how can be learned on the job, the soft skills had to be picked up more actively.
“As a fresh graduate in my very first project engineer role, I had to quickly pick up a lot of new skills on the job, especially soft skills such as communication, leadership and team management,” says Mr Tay.
Luckily, he had started to build up these skills during his internship.
“I am a reserved and quiet person by nature, but I was expected to engage our vendors from time to time during my internship. This opportunity has, in a way, built up my confidence and made me more outspoken,” says Mr Tay.
During the internship, he could also turn to the guidance of a project manager and project engineer, who helped him navigate work complexities and challenges.
That mentorship framework continues for Mr Tay as a new hire, who now looks to experienced colleagues in the company.
“I’ve received much guidance and support from them, which was instrumental as I am in a field completely different from my material science and engineering degree,” says Mr Tay.
He is grateful that he found Chip Eng Seng when he “followed his passion” for 3D printing – it led him to a company that he now knows will support and guide him on whichever path he chooses as his career advances.
“I found Chip Eng Seng because I followed my interests and look where I am now.”
The built environment sector, which has myriad job roles across different fields, has been pivotal in shaping Singapore into the modern city it is today. In response to rapid technological changes and evolving human needs, companies in this sector are also always innovating. Learn more about the fulfilling career opportunities.