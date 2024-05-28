Building careers, not just structures: How firms support talent with EQ and leadership training, mentorships

Eleven years into his engineering career, Mr Wong Hau Fei attended a course that he never expected would make an important impact on his work.

As a technical manager with Straits Construction, the 36-year-old works on tender submissions for large-scale projects that include highly technical details on construction sequence, resources planning, value engineering and cost estimations.

The home-grown construction player has sent him on many courses to advance his knowledge and skills, including a specialist diploma in underground construction.

But it was a “soft skills” training in managing EQ (emotional quotient) and communications he attended in 2023 that he found to be one of the most impactful for his work.

“I never thought that this kind of skill would be so important, to be able to communicate in different ways to achieve different results,” says Mr Wong.

His firm is one of the companies in the built environment (BE) sector to recognise early on the importance of nurturing employees beyond the traditional sense.

Instead of only sending staff for industry-specific courses, many BE companies, which include developers, builders, design consultants as well as facilities management firms, train employees with a more holistic approach.

The staff are stretched professionally and exposed to areas such as strategic thinking, project management and communications.

With the projected annual construction demand expected to be between $31 billion and $38 billion in the next three years, a substantial talent pool of BE professionals will be needed.

That is why firms are transforming to become good employers to attract, retain and develop talents.

Employees grow and improve from well-rounded development

Straits Construction’s Mr Wong has seen an improvement in how he gets the job done after applying what he had learned at the communication course.

“For example, communicating with management has become more efficient and effective, and also during meetings with internal teams and external clients,” he says.

The opportunity to continuously learn new skills and boost his professional development assured him that re-joining Straits Construction in August 2021 was the right decision.

“I left the firm to see what other companies were doing and to learn new things. Returning, I’ve realised that Straits Construction understands the value of soft skills, not only technical knowledge,” says Mr Wong.

He admits he has personally benefitted from a series of courses, specially curated by the company to prepare managers in their management roles.

With the company’s focus on professional development complemented by steady guidance from his superiors, he now assumes a more senior role at work. Currently, he is chairing a technical committee of 15 internal and external stakeholders for an executive condominium project in Tengah.

For its efforts, Straits Construction is ranked among Singapore’s best employers in the 2024 ranking compiled by Statista in collaboration with The Straits Times.

Other noteworthy BE firms on the ranking include engineering consultancy Mott MacDonald and construction conglomerate Chip Eng Seng.

Building bonds with and learning from mentors

Likewise at Mott MacDonald, Ms Li Yihao is continuously developing not just her engineering expertise, but also her soft skills.