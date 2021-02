The two major Budget initiatives that affect workers are the extension of the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) and the expansion of the SGUnited Jobs and Skills package.

Employers and workers have been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic with the economy shrinking 5.4 per cent last year. Unemployment hit 3 per cent overall compared with 2.3 per cent in 2019, but reached 4.1 per cent among residents, up from 3.1 per cent.