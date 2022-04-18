Biotech firm ensures staff welfare is in pink of health

Elvin Yio, manager, quality control, 37

When he holds his daily morning meetings, he uses Amgen’s “emotional wheel” – a physical, spinning wheel – to check in on his team of 10. This allows him to know how they are feeling, and teaches them to be more empathetic towards one another, which in turn raises morale and productivity.

How does Amgen help you become a better manager?

I appreciate the practical techniques and tips in Amgen’s diversity, inclusion and belonging guide, which help managers assist their teams in navigating through periods of dynamic change.

These tips include helping staff feel included; listening with empathy; creating an environment where it is safe to learn; talking openly about mistakes and reframing them as learnings, not failures; using positive instead of negative words, understanding and capitalising on staffs’ strengths and empowering them to make decisions, and making them feel safe enough to contribute and challenge the status quo.

How do you create a safe space for staff?

I use an emotional wheel that enables staff to become more self-aware, and better verbalise what they are going through. It has a visual representation of primary emotions [like happy, sad and fearful] and also varying degrees of different feelings [like guilty and inferior for the primary emotion of “sad” or playful and respected for the primary emotion of “happy”].

Given our Asian cultural context, most staff tend to suppress their emotions or challenges. This safe space for staff to speak up openly builds trust and confidence, and goes a long way towards destigmatising certain topics, such as mental health.

What attracts the younger generation to stay?

They want to do something with their life, other than just earn a living. Gone are the days of adhering to what is “normal” and safe. Millennials especially are interested in the problems of the world, like climate change, and want to get involved and find their purpose by being the change they want to make.

So, being able to ask questions and being heard, and having a sense of shared ownership with the business in a welcoming atmosphere, a good work-life balance, gender equality, opportunities for career progression and the ability to work flexibly are just some of the factors that draw them to a role.