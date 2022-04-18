Biotech firm ensures staff welfare is in pink of health

Before the pandemic, an employee’s wishlist would most likely include benefits like annual bonuses, stock options and generous medical and insurance cover.
But amid Covid-19, remote or flexible work, upskilling opportunities, mental well-being and a nurturing environment are proving to be must-haves for many.
Biotechnology company Amgen is meeting the new demands by offering a smorgasbord of medical, lifestyle and psychological perks, such as ergonomic furniture and hands-free headsets for staff working from home. Its FlexSpace working model categorises job scopes as those that can be performed virtually primarily and those that require an onsite presence in manufacturing and laboratory facilities.
All these efforts have seen the American multinational rank as one of Singapore's best employers in 2022, according to a list compiled by The Straits Times and global research firm Statista. It is the third best firm in the drugs and biotechnology category.
Three employees share what keeps them engaged and invested.
Eve Wong, senior manager, quality assurance, 44
She is grateful for the company’s flexible work arrangements that let her fulfill her roles as a mother of two children, and caregiver for her mother, who has been diagnosed with breast cancer.
How did the company’s flexi-time policy help you juggle family life and work?
I endured long travelling times between home and hospital and long waiting times to see the medical team. I also had to continue tutoring and cooking for my school-going kids.
During this challenging time, I was very thankful for Amgen’s flexi-time policy, and my manager, who gave me the liberty to take time off or leave work earlier to take care of my family.
I am also thankful for the strong support from female managers, who proactively reached out to check on me. These caring acts make me feel supported and put my mind at ease.
How did Amgen care for staff during the pandemic?
My son and daughter sat their PSLE in 2020 and 2021, and our family of four was working and studying under one roof when schools and tuition centres implemented home-based virtual classes.
Also, certain staff, who were assessed to have “ergonomic risks” were given monitors, chairs and hands-free headsets to help them work from home.
Amgen also continued to pay my monthly transport allowance to offset expenses for increased Internet and utilities use.
How do you stay engaged at work and avoid burnout?
Ever since Amgen adopted flexible work arrangements amid the pandemic, I have been able to work from home. I can spend more time preparing lunch for my kids and also help my son manage his transition to secondary school this year. With both my home and professional fronts taken care of, I am a happy working mother and employee.
Elvin Yio, manager, quality control, 37
When he holds his daily morning meetings, he uses Amgen’s “emotional wheel” – a physical, spinning wheel – to check in on his team of 10. This allows him to know how they are feeling, and teaches them to be more empathetic towards one another, which in turn raises morale and productivity.
How does Amgen help you become a better manager?
I appreciate the practical techniques and tips in Amgen’s diversity, inclusion and belonging guide, which help managers assist their teams in navigating through periods of dynamic change.
These tips include helping staff feel included; listening with empathy; creating an environment where it is safe to learn; talking openly about mistakes and reframing them as learnings, not failures; using positive instead of negative words, understanding and capitalising on staffs’ strengths and empowering them to make decisions, and making them feel safe enough to contribute and challenge the status quo.
How do you create a safe space for staff?
I use an emotional wheel that enables staff to become more self-aware, and better verbalise what they are going through. It has a visual representation of primary emotions [like happy, sad and fearful] and also varying degrees of different feelings [like guilty and inferior for the primary emotion of “sad” or playful and respected for the primary emotion of “happy”].
Given our Asian cultural context, most staff tend to suppress their emotions or challenges. This safe space for staff to speak up openly builds trust and confidence, and goes a long way towards destigmatising certain topics, such as mental health.
What attracts the younger generation to stay?
They want to do something with their life, other than just earn a living. Gone are the days of adhering to what is “normal” and safe. Millennials especially are interested in the problems of the world, like climate change, and want to get involved and find their purpose by being the change they want to make.
So, being able to ask questions and being heard, and having a sense of shared ownership with the business in a welcoming atmosphere, a good work-life balance, gender equality, opportunities for career progression and the ability to work flexibly are just some of the factors that draw them to a role.
Nur Amalia Mohamed Safiee, associate engineer, facilities & engineering, 28
She was inspired to join Amgen – first as a trainee under its Attach and Train programme in 2019, and then as a full-time associate engineer – because she was impressed with how it has a biomanufacturing facility with the latest innovations and technologies for commercial-scale manufacturing. Amgen’s welcoming culture and environment made her feel comfortable and confident as a newcomer to the industry.
How has it been like to work at Amgen as a young employee?
When I first joined, I felt I was too inexperienced to speak up. My managers gave me lots of confidence by giving me the opportunities to co-lead on-site projects. It made me feel that I am always a part of the team, not any less of a contributor.
From the get-go, my colleagues and managers were very open to feedback. I have monthly catch-up sessions with my managers, where we share our progress and challenges. It feels good to be given a voice and to be able to speak to my managers easily about my concerns.
What upskilling opportunities attracted you to stay?
As a millennial, I place a lot of emphasis on job security and continuous skill development. This means having the relevant skill sets and experience to match the demands of the market, which will value-add to my future.
Amgen is a firm supporter of staff career development and encourages staff to upskill through job rotations among different functions. I am heartened to know that I can continue to grow my career in Amgen in different areas in the future.
5 reasons why Amgen is a special place to work
- 30 per cent of Amgen’s workforce are FlexCommuters whose job scope lets them work remotely from home. They head to the office only 1-3 days per month.
- 12 rounds of care packs with health, food and wellness items distributed to staff amid the pandemic
- 10 ground-up employee resource groups formed to support diverse staff interests
- 2 virtual dinner & dance events organised with food delivery and shopping vouchers given as door gifts
- Over $300,000 donated in support of local Covid-19 community and science empowerment programmes