At this international school, staff are given the space and support to bring their ideas to life

Have a novel but untested idea to spark students’ passion? Teachers in Singapore American School (SAS) can bank on getting support to go ahead and design courses.

This includes working with experts in the field and professors to generate interest in, for example, biodiversity in Singapore, says advanced studies director Tim Trainor, 39, citing an environmental science and field research course.

Other courses see “students publishing their own books, collaborating to produce their own performing art shows, or consulting for local entrepreneurs”, he says, adding that these are avenues for students to apply their learning in ways that are not possible through more standardised approaches.

“The level of investment SAS is prepared to put in helping teachers grow is phenomenal,” notes Mr Trainor. “Teachers have a lot of space and autonomy to bring their passions to students they work with.”

The school is ranked among Singapore's best employers in 2022, according to a list compiled by The Straits Times and global research firm Statista. It is the third best institution in the education category.

Working with fellow great minds

At SAS, where 81 per cent of faculty hold a master’s or doctorate degree, they interact with professors and experts to take their students to greater heights, for instance, through an advanced studies programme launched in 2016.

This programme is where courses – such as the environmental science one that Mr Trainor mentions, which falls under the Advanced Topic (AT) category – flourish. SAS superintendent Tom Boasberg says the programme provides “university-level courses for students that will push their learning further and more deeply than the traditional Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate course options available”.

Partners of the programme include American schools Syracuse University and the University of South Carolina, as well as National University of Singapore. Mr Trainor recalls when the advanced studies programme was launched, teachers had a lot of space to say “I’ve a great idea and would like the support to bring that to the kids”.

“The school did a lot of work to connect them with college professors, there was time allocated in the regular school day, and support was offered for them to visit various institutions around the world, to think about how they might go ahead to create an incredible experience for the students that was related to their personal interests,” adds Mr Trainor, who holds a bachelors and masters in engineering from Imperial College London.

SAS high school Chinese teacher Hilda Huang, 41, agrees, having developed the AT Chinese history course over a year.

She recalls: “I worked closely with the two directors of world language and Dr Tao Jianmin from East China Normal University, who is an assistant professor in the International School of Chinese Studies. He also instructs part-time at New York University Shanghai.”

She submitted the curriculum for Dr Tao’s review, and with his suggestions and final stamp of approval, the “inquiry- and project-based” AT Chinese history course was born.

In that course, students can gain a “deeper understanding of the significance of special historical periods in Chinese history and explore development in areas such as Chinese art and literature, religion and the military, while developing their advanced Chinese language proficiency”, explains Ms Huang, who holds a Masters of Science from State University Of New York.

Helping teachers grow professionally through peer coaching

SAS also ensures that educators continue to grow professionally, with the help of fellow faculty members through a teacher coaching programme.

Mr Boasberg explains: "The teacher leaders spend 50 per cent of their time teaching, with the remaining half day spent on strengthening team-based collaboration, and providing the teachers on their team with coaching and feedback to help them further grow and develop in their classroom teaching."

Mr Trainor, who is training to be a coach next year, says the primary goal is to improve instruction for students.

As the programme is new, teachers are constantly exploring ways to provide such coaching.

"One way could be by observing the best practices of delivering a certain subject and then depending on the context, it could be sitting down with a colleague and discussing the institutional goals, and how to get there.

"We could provide research-based best practices, provide feedback on things the teacher is working on, and establish the next steps to support their growth," he says.

Well-being of employees as top priority

SAS has a holistic approach to taking care of employees, which includes revamping its 15ha Woodland campus to incorporate elements to "positively impact the wellness of its users", Mr Boasberg says.

The teacher-led Working on Wellness (WOW) group has arranged activities for SAS educators to participate in across Singapore, which was especially important at the height of the pandemic when travel was limited.

Ms Huang, who has been with SAS for 12 years, says: "For example, last summer, a lot of staff were not able to go back to their home countries and the WOW activities helped us find ways to connect and take care of our wellness the best we could."

Mr Trainor, who has been with SAS for eight years, notes that it has "a phenomenal human resources department that takes care of us like no other school I’ve ever worked for".

“A colleague once shared working for another school and returning to SAS was one of the best professional development decisions (the person) made,” he says.

"Having such low turnover means many have worked here for a long time and it is easy to forget all the benefits. So we have a lot of people who step away and come back, and that speaks volumes of the environment we have here at SAS."