askST Jobs: What to take note of when giving your boss a Christmas gift

In this series, manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career. Get more tips by signing up to The Straits Times’ HeadSTart newsletter.

Q: Is it appropriate to give gifts to my boss?

A: In professional etiquette, a worker needs to consider the occasion, workplace culture and potential implications when deciding whether to gift his boss something, says Dr David Leong, managing director of PeopleWorldwide Consulting.

Generally, gifts are appropriate for special occasions like significant personal events, such as a wedding or the birth of a child, or upon the boss’ retirement.

Employees should also note whether there is an established culture of gift exchanges for festive occasions, such as Christmas, at their current workplace.

“These particular occasions create a more neutral setting for gift-giving, effectively separating the gesture from any perception of attempting to curry favour,” Dr Leong says.

Ms Betul Genc, head of Asean at recruitment firm Adecco, says of Christmas gifting: “Ultimately, subordinates would wish to show their appreciation to their boss, for their guidance and support in the past year.”

Gifting a souvenir upon your return from a recent holiday could be another suitable occasion, according to Ms Jasmine Liew, founder of Breakthrough Catalyst, an organisational development consultancy.

Dr Leong notes that many companies have explicit policies or codes of conduct regarding workplace gifting to avoid conflicts of interest or perceptions of impropriety.

In the absence of such policies, employees should consider factors such as the cost of the gift, industry norms and the company’s cultural attitudes towards gifting, he advises.

However, Ms Genc notes that organisations’ rules on receiving gifts and benefits usually cover only external parties such as vendors.

She adds: “Should there be no procedure surrounding internal parties, a useful rule of thumb is to ensure that the gift should not be overly extravagant, and must be seen as an appropriate gift in a workplace setting.

“It is also vital to include other team members in the same unit when it comes to gifting.”

Dr Leong says personal items that overstep the workplace relationship, such as personal grooming items or skincare products, or expensive items like jewellery, likely make inappropriate gifts.

Ms Liew suggests that employees add a personal touch by expressing their gratitude or affirmation either verbally, or through an accompanying note.