askST Jobs: What must you do upon returning from a long sabbatical?

SINGAPORE – In this series, manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career.

Q: I am returning to work from a long sabbatical. What should my first steps be?

A: The first thing is to get back up to speed, said Ms Linda Teo, country manager at recruitment firm ManpowerGroup Singapore.

“Unlike fresh hires, employers would expect individuals returning from sabbaticals to hit the road running sooner.

“Although they will be returning to the same workplace, they need to be mentally prepared for the pace and environment to be drastically different from how life was like while on sabbatical.”

Those who have kept in touch with their colleagues and company developments might find their transition easier, Ms Teo said.

Her advice is to treat the return as a fresh start. “While they will be working in an environment where they are familiar with the work processes and job tasks, the people and projects would have changed to some extent.

“Take some time at the start to get to know the people again and understand how the job has changed in terms of responsibilities and expectations.”

Said Mr David Blasco, general manager at recruitment firm Randstad Singapore: “If you have new colleagues in your team, take the initiative and arrange a time for coffee or lunch to get to know them better.”

“Find out what projects they are working on, their working style, and even what they like to do for fun,” he added, noting that such interactions build camaraderie and foster positive workplace relationships.

Those returning from sabbatical leave should list all the outstanding and priority tasks that require immediate attention, as well as projects that they will need to manage later on, Mr Blasco said.

Keep an open mind towards changes to processes and priorities made since the sabbatical began, too.

“Even though the project that you were working on prior to the sabbatical was a priority for the business then, there may be some changes and other projects may have become more important or need more resources.

“Instead of reacting to the changes, listen to the rationale attentively and ask questions to clarify,” added Mr Blasco.

The longer someone has been away, the longer it might take to regain momentum at work, and it might feel overwhelming as everyone at work is expecting one to contribute, he noted.

Nonetheless, one should still take it easy in the first few days, avoiding working overtime unless necessary, with short breaks taken throughout the day to stave off burnout.