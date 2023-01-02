askST Jobs: What must you do upon returning from a long sabbatical?

SINGAPORE – In this series, manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career.
Q: I am returning to work from a long sabbatical. What should my first steps be?
A: The first thing is to get back up to speed, said Ms Linda Teo, country manager at recruitment firm ManpowerGroup Singapore.
“Unlike fresh hires, employers would expect individuals returning from sabbaticals to hit the road running sooner.
“Although they will be returning to the same workplace, they need to be mentally prepared for the pace and environment to be drastically different from how life was like while on sabbatical.”
Those who have kept in touch with their colleagues and company developments might find their transition easier, Ms Teo said.
Her advice is to treat the return as a fresh start. “While they will be working in an environment where they are familiar with the work processes and job tasks, the people and projects would have changed to some extent.
“Take some time at the start to get to know the people again and understand how the job has changed in terms of responsibilities and expectations.”
Said Mr David Blasco, general manager at recruitment firm Randstad Singapore: “If you have new colleagues in your team, take the initiative and arrange a time for coffee or lunch to get to know them better.”
“Find out what projects they are working on, their working style, and even what they like to do for fun,” he added, noting that such interactions build camaraderie and foster positive workplace relationships.
Those returning from sabbatical leave should list all the outstanding and priority tasks that require immediate attention, as well as projects that they will need to manage later on, Mr Blasco said.
Keep an open mind towards changes to processes and priorities made since the sabbatical began, too.
“Even though the project that you were working on prior to the sabbatical was a priority for the business then, there may be some changes and other projects may have become more important or need more resources.
“Instead of reacting to the changes, listen to the rationale attentively and ask questions to clarify,” added Mr Blasco.
The longer someone has been away, the longer it might take to regain momentum at work, and it might feel overwhelming as everyone at work is expecting one to contribute, he noted.
Nonetheless, one should still take it easy in the first few days, avoiding working overtime unless necessary, with short breaks taken throughout the day to stave off burnout.
Ms Teo said managers and the human resources (HR) department can support returning talent by providing updates on the company and their colleagues as well as setting expectations in terms of the work culture, workload and duties.
“If the talent are required to learn any new skills or knowledge before returning, the HR department or manager can inform them ahead of time and direct them to where they can acquire the information.”
She added that colleagues or HR staff should also check in on and provide moral support to returning staff whom they know went on sabbatical due to tough personal circumstances, like caring for a terminally ill family member.
Mr Blasco said: “It would also be particularly beneficial for the HR business partner to connect with the individual for retention purposes, as some people tend to evaluate their career decisions during their sabbatical.”
For those who face criticism from colleagues for taking a sabbatical, Ms Teo advises them to put a positive spin on their choice by stating their appreciation for the opportunity from the company to take time off to focus on personal commitments.
“Finish by mentioning that they are ready to work hard and perform now that they are back,” she said.
“People choose to go on sabbatical for different reasons and are not obliged to reveal their reasons for doing so when asked.”
Said Mr Blasco: “It would be an unpleasant experience for them if they return to a hostile work environment, which may ultimately prompt them to resign.”
Have a question? Send it to askst@sph.com.sg