askST Jobs: What flexi-work requests must employers fairly consider under new rules?

Q: What are the different types of flexi-work my employer must fairly consider under the Tripartite Guidelines on Flexible Work Arrangement Requests?

A: The tripartite guidelines unveiled on April 15 adopt a broad definition of flexible working arrangements that employers must fairly consider and be open to offering.

They encompass flexi-place, flexi-time and flexi-load arrangements.

Flexi-place arrangements allow employees to choose to work elsewhere from a designated workplace, or have no designated workplace to begin with.

Flexi-time arrangements entail staff working flexibly at different timings with no changes to total work hours and work load.

People on flexi-load arrangements generally take up different work loads, with pay adjusted to match.

The Straits Times examines some key forms of flexible working arrangements under each category that employers need to fairly consider when requests are made.

Flexi-place

Remote working or telecommuting

Remote work has been thrust into the spotlight in recent years due to its widespread adoption during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It involves employees working from somewhere other than a designated office, often their home, for some or all of the time.

One worker who has taken to this arrangement is Ms Cheryl Wong, 38. The mother of two sons aged eight and 11 has been working fully remotely as creative head at marketing agency Boing since earlier in April.

The arrangement allowed her to take up a full-time job for the first time in eight years, after she had to resign from a previous full-time position as a graphic designer to help care for her elder son, who was diagnosed with autism.

“I want to be present to assist with schoolwork and to be there for my children’s milestone moments,” Ms Wong says.

“Employers were not willing to hire someone working remotely (full-time). Therefore, I had to work with companies that required freelancers without (the) benefits (given to) a full-time worker, which was challenging.”