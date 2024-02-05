askST Jobs: Should you join a talent development scheme?

Manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career. Get more tips by signing up to The Straits Times’ HeadSTart newsletter.

Q I was asked to join my company’s talent development scheme. Is there a catch?

A Talent development schemes are designed to equip individuals with the skills and knowledge to help them grow and contribute more effectively to an organisation’s goals, says Ms Carine Rolland, director of people and culture in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East at recruitment firm ManpowerGroup.

These schemes can take various forms, depending on the target group and organisational needs.

“Some employers have structured management trainee programmes to recruit top talent and fast-track their growth for future leadership roles,” notes Ms Rolland.

“Companies with rigorous training programmes also have high potential development schemes that aim to develop and stretch the capabilities of their best and promising talent.”

For instance, new managers or team leads may be enrolled in leadership programmes that focus on imparting the fundamentals of management.

Meanwhile, senior leadership programmes are offered to selected middle managers to prepare them for senior leadership roles, says Ms Rolland.

Other schemes include mentoring programmes to provide employees with career support and guidance, as well as initiatives that offer individuals opportunities to gain regional or global exposure at offices abroad, she says.

Ms Rolland adds that employers put in place talent development programmes as these are increasingly integral to boosting employee engagement, retention and overall productivity.

“Moreover, amidst persistent talent shortage, rapidly evolving skills needs and rising costs of hiring, investing in training initiatives to develop the existing workforce is more sustainable for companies in the long run compared with hiring talent externally.”

Ms Rolland also says the selection process for talent development schemes depends on the programme and the objectives.

However, organisations generally employ a combination of methods such as individual performance, identified skill gaps and managerial recommendations to ensure the right people are chosen.

“The decisions can be made based on the needs identified for the role.”

She adds that diversity may be another consideration for selection at some employers to ensure equal representation across genders and ethnicities.