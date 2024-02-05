askST Jobs: Should you join a talent development scheme?

Manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career. Get more tips by signing up to The Straits Times’ HeadSTart newsletter.
Q I was asked to join my company’s talent development scheme. Is there a catch?
A Talent development schemes are designed to equip individuals with the skills and knowledge to help them grow and contribute more effectively to an organisation’s goals, says Ms Carine Rolland, director of people and culture in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East at recruitment firm ManpowerGroup.
These schemes can take various forms, depending on the target group and organisational needs.
“Some employers have structured management trainee programmes to recruit top talent and fast-track their growth for future leadership roles,” notes Ms Rolland.
“Companies with rigorous training programmes also have high potential development schemes that aim to develop and stretch the capabilities of their best and promising talent.”
For instance, new managers or team leads may be enrolled in leadership programmes that focus on imparting the fundamentals of management.
Meanwhile, senior leadership programmes are offered to selected middle managers to prepare them for senior leadership roles, says Ms Rolland.
Other schemes include mentoring programmes to provide employees with career support and guidance, as well as initiatives that offer individuals opportunities to gain regional or global exposure at offices abroad, she says.
Ms Rolland adds that employers put in place talent development programmes as these are increasingly integral to boosting employee engagement, retention and overall productivity.
“Moreover, amidst persistent talent shortage, rapidly evolving skills needs and rising costs of hiring, investing in training initiatives to develop the existing workforce is more sustainable for companies in the long run compared with hiring talent externally.”
Ms Rolland also says the selection process for talent development schemes depends on the programme and the objectives.
However, organisations generally employ a combination of methods such as individual performance, identified skill gaps and managerial recommendations to ensure the right people are chosen.
“The decisions can be made based on the needs identified for the role.”
She adds that diversity may be another consideration for selection at some employers to ensure equal representation across genders and ethnicities.
Participation in a talent development scheme may require additional time commitment and increased workload at times, but the potential benefits tend to outweigh the trade-offs, Ms Rolland says.
“For individuals who are concerned about their work performance and their ability to cope, they can communicate their concerns to their managers or mentors, and set clear expectations to manage and track their progress.
“The pressure to succeed can be real,” she adds, referring to employees’ worries about sustaining the performance that qualified them for the scheme.
Still, instead of overthinking about the consequences of falling short of expectations, individuals should focus on the learning opportunities and the potential long-term gains of participating in the programme, she suggests.
After all, even if they turn down the offer to join the talent development schemes, individuals still “need to continuously learn and upskill to stay relevant in the modern workplace”, Ms Rolland notes.
When deciding whether to accept the offer, individuals should clarify with their superiors what is expected of them and whether these expectations align with their personal career goals.
Employees should also look out for programmes with a clear structure and a detailed timeline listing the deliverables to judge whether the programme is good enough to be worth joining.
“They should also check the trainers’ backgrounds and experience to make sure they are subject-matter experts,” says Ms Rolland.
“Other points to consider when assessing training schemes are the prestige of the programme and the potential value of the network they can acquire.”
Meanwhile, those who turn down the offer need to be tactful and constructive in their response, advises Ms Rolland. “Regardless of the reason, always express your gratitude for the chance and emphasise your continued interest and commitment to the organisation, to keep the door open for future opportunities.”
