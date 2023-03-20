askST Jobs: Should I walk back on my resignation to take up a counter-offer?

SINGAPORE – Manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career.

Q: I tendered my resignation to take on a new job offer, but my employer gave me a counter-offer. Should I take it up?

A: Employers prefer to retain talent over hiring a replacement if they can, says Ms Joy Seow, senior director of consumer practice at executive search firm Kerry Consulting.

Giving a counter-offer with higher salary and better perks may still end up being more affordable and less disruptive, given the costs of training and the time needed for a new hire to settle in, she adds.

However, the same circumstances that caused the employee to seek a change, such as work-life balance, may remain.

Ms Seow says: “I often raise this question: ‘What type of company do you work for if you have to resign before they provide you with what you are worth?’

“In my opinion, it is rarely worth the trouble as your loyalty will always be in question from the day you accept the counter-offer.”

Unless salary was the sole reason to change jobs, counter-offers are rarely the answer, says a spokesman for recruitment firm Michael Page Singapore.

“In our experience, most people who accept them find themselves looking for a new job a few months later, when the situation that caused them to explore the market remains unresolved.”

Moreover, informing their would-be employer about their decision to reject the new job and stay with their current firm can prove a tricky situation.

Ms Seow says the prospective employer will likely be frustrated, even when the employee words the response carefully with the best intentions and “a well-crafted apology”.

“They also need to accept that the previous offer they received from a potential new employer may well never be available again.”