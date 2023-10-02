askST Jobs: Should I provide my personal cellphone number to co-workers?

SINGAPORE – ST’s manpower reporter offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career. Get more tips by signing up to The Straits Times’ HeadSTart newsletter.

Q: Should I provide my personal cellphone number to people I work with?

A: In an era of constant and instant connectivity, the line between work and personal life often gets blurred, says Dr David Leong, managing director of recruitment firm PeopleWorldwide Consulting.

“With the advent of smartphones, it has become easier for employees to remain accessible outside the confines of their offices. The boundary of work is blurred in this respect.”

He adds that roles that demand round-the-clock availability like top management, sales, emergency services and healthcare often expect employees to share their personal contact numbers.

“The nature of these roles requires immediate responsiveness to emergencies or time-sensitive matters.”

For instance, a doctor might need to be available for patient emergencies, while those in sales may need to respond to clients quickly.

Still, employees should not feel obligated to answer calls or messages after their working hours unless doing so is a known job requirement, he says. “After all, everyone needs downtime to recharge.”

If employees do not see a valid reason for sharing their personal numbers, they can politely decline, suggesting alternative modes of contact like office landlines, work cellphones or even online chat platforms used in the workplace like Slack or Microsoft Teams.

“The key is to assess the nature of one’s job: Is 24/7 availability genuinely essential? Employees can ask for clarification on why it is necessary and make an informed decision,” advises Dr Leong.

He suggests that employers can strike a balance between genuine business needs and risking excessive, unneeded overtime that encroaches into employees’ personal time by providing official cellphones for roles that genuinely require round-the-clock availability.

“This would ensure that the line between personal and professional stays clear. This approach not only respects employees’ privacy but also prevents unintentional overtime, helping to maintain a healthier work-life balance.”

He notes that the need for constant availability can deter potential employees who value their private time, adding: “To counteract this, organisations can clearly define roles that require after-hours availability.”

Employers can also offer compensation, like overtime pay or time off in lieu of the additional hours, as well as build a supportive work culture that respects boundaries, Dr Leong says.

Have a question? Send it to askst@sph.com.sg