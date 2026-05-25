askST Jobs: Should I let a prospective employer contact my current boss for a reference?

Sign up now: Get tips on how to grow your career and money

In this series, business journalist Timothy Goh offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career. Get more tips by signing up to The Straits Times’ Headstart newsletter.

Q: Could a reference check with my current employer jeopardise my job? What happens if my boss knows I’m job hunting?

It is understandable that a candidate may feel uneasy if a prospective employer asks to contact the current boss for a reference check.

If the current employer is not aware that the employee is exploring other opportunities, a direct reference request may put the candidate in an uncomfortable or even risky position, said Mr Derrick Teo, a certified senior professional at the Institute for Human Resource Professionals (IHRP).

In such cases, the candidate should not reject the request outright but respond professionally and explain the situation clearly.

For example, candidates can say they are comfortable with reference checks but request that their current employer be contacted only at the final stage of the hiring process, or when an offer is being seriously considered, as their employer is not yet aware they are exploring new opportunities.

The candidate can also offer alternative referees in the meantime, such as former managers, previous supervisors, ex-colleagues, clients or business contacts who are familiar with their work.

Mr Teo said another option is to ask whether the prospective employer can engage a third-party background check agency.

This can help make the process more neutral and reduce the discomfort of having the current and prospective employer speak directly to each other.

“Candidates should also clarify the process before giving consent,” he said.

“They may ask who will be contacted, when the contact will happen, what information will be requested and whether their consent will be sought before any referee is approached.”

Overall, the candidate should be cooperative but should manage the timing and process carefully to protect their current employment relationship, said Mr Teo.

Ms Josephine Chia, managing director of recruitment agency Progression Search, said most employers in Singapore would not expect candidates to provide a reference from their current boss during the early stages of a hiring process, as it can unnecessarily place the candidate’s current employment at risk.

“There are usually many other ways to conduct proper referencing without putting the candidate in an awkward position,” she said.

If a prospective employer requests to speak to a candidate’s current boss too early in the process, it is reasonable to push back professionally.

“Candidates can explain that they are happy to provide references but would prefer current-employer discussions to take place only at the final stage, when both sides are closely aligned and the likelihood of proceeding is much higher,” she said.

Ms Chia added that most experienced recruiters and HR leaders will understand the sensitivity involved.

Even if an offer is already on the table, hiring decisions can still change due to references, approvals or internal business decisions, leaving the candidate exposed if their current employer has already been alerted, she noted.

A good recruiter will usually help manage this process carefully, advising on appropriate referees, timing and how to balance proper due diligence with discretion.

“Ultimately, reference checks should validate capability and professionalism – not unnecessarily jeopardise someone’s current employment,” said Ms Chia.