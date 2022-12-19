askST Jobs: Overcoming impostor syndrome at work

In this series, manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career.

Q: My co-workers’ achievements make me feel like an impostor. How do I overcome that feeling?

A: Impostor syndrome stems from a deep-seated sense of inadequacy that raises self-doubt about one’s own competence, said Dr Tania Nagpaul, senior lecturer at the Singapore University of Social Sciences.

If it is experienced on a prolonged basis, imposter syndrome could lead to serious mental health issues such as depression and anxiety, as well as negative work outcomes like poor performance and low job satisfaction.

“It is also likely to stunt career growth as people with imposter syndrome are less likely to go after promotions as they feel undeserving of them,” said the psychologist.

Dr Nagpaul added that the best way to combat feeling like an impostor is to seek affirmation and validation of one’s contributions to the workplace.

“Disclosing such feelings to a trusted colleague or mentor may help the employee gain confidence when they learn that others view their contributions in a positive light,” she said.

“Furthermore, if there is room for pulling more of your weight at work, do so and get rid of the feeling of being an impostor.”

Meanwhile, overperforming colleagues can help to mitigate the risk of sparking impostor syndrome among their peers by maintaining a collaborative and helpful attitude.

Mr Chirag Agarwal, co-founder of counselling platform Talk Your Heart Out, said impostor syndrome might arise at the workplace when an employee is just starting out, or is a perfectionist.

He said: “When you are starting a new job, or transitioning to a new role at work, there may be systems and processes that you are unfamiliar with and skills you have yet to hone.

“During such times, you may second-guess yourself and doubt your own abilities more frequently.

“This may be exacerbated by comparing your own progress with a co-worker’s achievements, even though you got the new job or role because of your abilities and potential in the first place.”