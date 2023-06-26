askST Jobs: Offer mentoring and other support to new joiners making a career switch

A new colleague should be paired with a seasoned mentor who is available to address concerns and offer guidance. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Tay Hong Yi
Updated
Published
33 min ago
SINGAPORE – Manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career. Get more tips by signing up to The Straits Times’ HeadSTart newsletter.

A: The first step in helping a new colleague who has just switched to your line of work is to foster a welcoming and inclusive work environment, said Dr David Leong, managing director of human resources consultancy PeopleWorldwide Consulting. “Encourage team members to extend a friendly hand and be open to answering questions.”

