askST Jobs: Must you go to a corporate retreat?

Q: Do I have to go on an overseas corporate retreat my company is organising?

A: Employers may organise retreats abroad as a way of thanking or incentivising their team by providing everyone with an opportunity to get away from the workplace, says Ms Evelyn Chow, managing director of strategic human resources consultancy DecodeHR.

“When they are out of the office environment, the team would likely feel more relaxed, and it is definitely a good chance for team building or cohesion activities,” she said.

Company management may also use the retreat as an opportunity to share strategic plans and business results, she says.

Teams, both large and small, may also gather for in-depth planning sessions on the trip itself, Ms Chow adds.

These retreats could also blend training and recreational time: “Corporate retreats can be very valuable, particularly for teams that are based in different locations.”

To make the most of a retreat, individuals can strive to connect with colleagues from elsewhere, meet new joiners and engage with the senior management team to understand their priorities and challenges.

“It’s also a good way for employees to share about what they are doing at work,” notes Ms Chow, who has over 25 years of experience in human resources.

“This creates a better understanding of what everybody has been busy with, thus strengthening relationships at work.”

The networking these trips allow could also lead to progression opportunities through exposure to colleagues from abroad and in other functions, she adds, noting that in some cases, teams may propose unofficial trips, even with no or partial company funding.

It is important for employees to know what to expect from an unofficial retreat, as this will help them to decide if they want to participate or not, Ms Chow says.

“If the team is given advance notice, they can be involved in the planning of the retreat, and would also better understand the objectives as well as the benefits of participating.”

Employees should not feel compelled to join these trips, although they may wish to consider the benefits of participating, she adds.

“If the financial commitment is not significant, then being a part of such retreats can often reap unexpected joy, fun and cohesion, all of which being important ingredients to enjoying work and feeling like part of the team.”

Meanwhile, Ms Chow advises employers to not penalise employees for non-attendance, especially if these employees “are clearly committed and competent”.

“There are also occasions where some employees might have to miss these retreats due to personal reasons, and we feel companies need to respect such decisions, especially if it’s a retreat that is more social in nature.”

