askST Jobs: I am a supervisor. How do I get a team of workers of vastly different personalities to bond?

In this series, manpower correspondent Calvin Yang offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career.

Q: I am a supervisor. How do I get a team of workers of vastly different personalities to bond?

A: Team-bonding activities - while perhaps useful as an ice-breaker - rarely go well, because they usually force different people to do something without first understanding what each individual can bring to the table.

As a supervisor, you have to recognise that everyone contributes to your team in their own ways, say experts. After all, having a wide range of talent and traits at your disposal is a good thing.

Adecco Singapore country manager Betul Genc says: "Respecting and celebrating each other's expertise and personality through open conversations encourages collaboration."

Good leaders are often known to be excellent communicators.

But the great ones listen first.

"By seeking to understand before responding, you will build trust with your workers because you are paying attention to what is important to them," says Ms Genc. "Learn about the various personalities within your team, make everyone heard and know what works best for them without interrupting their productivity."

While it may be tempting to go down the rabbit hole of thinking that people are difficult, don't. Rather, be aware that everyone is motivated by different needs and wants.

"Appreciate what makes people different and try to imagine what it would be like if everyone in the world was the same," says Mr Praveen Nair, a psychologist and senior consultant at Raven Counselling and Consultancy.

In order to get your crew to work well together, provide clearly defined roles and expectations for each member.

Every now and then, remind your teammates that despite the differences, you are all working towards the same goal.