askST Jobs: How should I tell my lazy subordinate to buck up without hurting his ego?

Q: I have a lazy subordinate at work. As his supervisor, how should I let him know that he has to buck up without hurting his ego?

A: People who slack off at work are more common than you might think.

Ms Betul Genc, country manager of human resources firm Adecco Singapore, says working with lazy subordinates can appear unfair, but it is important not to hold on to resentment.

"Have a private chat with the co-worker to better understand the reason for his sloppy work," she said.

"It may be caused by problems with a project, or he is unclear of his task and deadline. It can sometimes be personal matters whereby he is going through a difficult phase that affects his work."

Then, set expectations, says Ms Rupali Gupta, talent solutions leader at global consultancy Mercer Singapore.

What do you desire of your team member in terms of deliverables and deadlines?

Articulate these key performance indicators, and set up regular reviews to check if he is meeting the expectations.

If this person is not receptive to feedback after all you have done, it could be because he interprets feedback as being judged, say experts. In such a case, explain the importance of receiving feedback and stick to the facts.

If a worker does not want to share his issues - saying that everything is fine - a supervisor can offer support by reassuring his subordinate that he is always available for a chat.

Some managers set up a weekly 15-minute one-on-one session with their subordinates, just to listen to their concerns.

But do not push your way through because that could backfire on you. The employee might clam up or become defensive, which would make it harder to have an honest conversation later.

Should other team members complain to you about the co-worker, ask specific questions on where he has not met their expectations and then address the issue head-on with the co-worker.

During review meetings, let everyone know how they are performing and give constructive feedback on areas they can improve on. Be empathetic and offer suggestions without getting personal.