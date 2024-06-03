askST Jobs: How do you ask for more responsibilities at work?

Reporter BNB Diviyadhaarshini offers a practical answer to a candid question on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career. Get more tips by signing up to The Straits Times’ HeadSTart newsletter.

Q: I feel I can do much more in my job. How do I ask my boss for more responsibilities?

A: “As a rule of thumb, employees should first settle down in their jobs,” said Mr Paul Heng, founder and executive coach of NeXT Career Consulting Group, Asia.

This would mean building a good relationship with different stakeholders and focusing on getting to know what they are required to deliver. “This may have to be reviewed frequently as things do change,” he said, referring to job deliverables.

Mr Hironobu Wee, career specialist at NTUC’s Employment and Employability Institute, said: “Discussions with your boss on your key performance indicators (KPIs) and other important non-KPI deliverables such as how you fit into the company’s goals and culture, are essential.”

Once this is accomplished, usually within one to two months, “they can seek out opportunities to ask for more work, showing the value they bring to the table”, said Mr Heng.

Here’s how you can prepare to approach your boss.

Asking for more responsibilities with the expectations of a pay rise or a promotion should not be the focus.

Employees should instead adopt a “I want to do more, so I can learn more, and get more people to know me” mindset, said Mr Heng. “Demonstrating confidence is always key,” he added.

Here are a few tips for navigating the discussion.

First, all important conversations such as asking for more responsibility have to be communicated in person, said Mr Heng.

“Mid-year reviews and end-of-year appraisals are opportunities to express your interest via an official channel,” said Mr Wee.

On avoiding a quiet promotion, Mr Heng said that both parties should be clear about their expectations.

A quiet promotion is when an employee is given a significant amount of additional tasks without a pay rise or promotion.

He added that it is all right to take on more responsibilities and be recognised for it at a later time, when they have proven themselves capable of delivering what has been promised.

Mr Wee said: “This requires discussing with bosses to seek clarification on the purpose of the additional responsibilities, and how they can add value to your career.”

He also shared that setting Smart, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant and Time-bound (Smart) goals with bosses in addition to “detailing down achievements and new responsibilities” will allow for your progress to be monitored and recognised.