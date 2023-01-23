askST Jobs: How can I overcome feelings of guilt about taking leave from work?

SINGAPORE – In this series, The Straits Times offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career.

Question: I feel guilty about taking leave as I will be leaving my work behind, despite vacation leave being my entitlement. How can I overcome this guilt and have a good break from work?

Answer: First, try to identify what is causing the guilt.

You may have internalised cultural expectations that tie productivity and resilience to your self-worth and identity, said Mr Chirag Agarwal, co-founder of counselling platform Talk Your Heart Out.

“Taking leave for the purpose of taking a break from work may bring work to a standstill, and leave employees worrying that their co-workers or managers will think negatively of them.

“Some may even attribute taking leave as a personal weakness, as they feel that they are not capable enough to follow through with their tasks.”

Your guilt may also stem from worries about making your colleagues’ lives more difficult if they have to temporarily cover your duties while you are resting.

This situation is particularly common in smaller organisations that have less manpower to spread out additional work, noted Mr Agarwal.

Negativity from bosses over your choice to exercise your entitlement is another source of guilt you may relate to.

Having recognised potential root causes for your guilt, you can try to reframe your thinking on the benefits of taking leave.

For one thing, leave policies are a structured way of making sure that employees have adequate time away from work, said Ms Low Peck Kem, president of the Singapore Human Resources Institute.

In fact, she said, companies often plan their staffing needs around the number of productive work days an employee is likely to have, with leeway for absences and leave.

Moreover, time away from work is needed for human beings to rejuvenate themselves so that they can function in both their personal and work lives for the long haul, she said.

“Human beings, unlike machines, cannot operate non-stop with no rest.”