askST Jobs: Desired job offer not coming? It may be time to lower expectations

In this series, manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career. Get more tips by signing up to The Straits Times’ HeadSTart newsletter.

Q: How long should I hold out for my desired job offer before I lower my expectations?

A: Deciding how long to hold out for a desired offer requires careful consideration of several factors as the hiring process has become increasingly complex and time-consuming, said Mr Anurag Garg, regional director at recruitment agency Michael Page Singapore.

The first decision to make is whether to resign or to continue working during a job search. Those facing strong push factors, such as a toxic work environment, may need to quit while others, such as those with financial responsibilities, are likely to choose to continue to work.

The number of interviews and the length of time without an offer before a candidate should change their expectations can vary significantly based on industry, job level and regional job market conditions, he said.

“While there is no definitive rule, as a general guideline, going through several interviews over a few months without receiving an offer may signal the need to reassess expectations and consider adjustments.”

Job seekers who quit to focus on the job search can strike a balance between avoiding a lengthy career gap and holding out for a desired offer by considering part-time or temporary work in their field, Mr Garg said.

Such work could enhance their skills and keep them connected to the industry while continuing the search.

Candidates can also mitigate the impact of a career gap by demonstrating how they stayed productive, such as by pursuing certifications, freelancing or volunteering, he said, noting that employers are becoming more understanding of career gaps nowadays.

In deciding whether to adjust their salary and benefit expectations, job seekers could compare their expectations with those of others.

For instance, job seekers could talk to friends or peers in the same profession and of a similar level, and refer to published job data, said Mr Puneet Swani of human resources consultancy Mercer.

They could also speak to headhunters who can provide them with a typical salary range for their level and experience, added Mr Swani, who is career business leader for Asia, India, the Middle East, Africa and the Pacific.

Interviewer comments could also provide useful hints.

Mr Swani said comments to look out for include “We like your profile, but you are too expensive” and “We are going through a major restructuring and at this point are being conservative in our packages”.