askST Jobs: Can you ignore work-related messages sent after hours?

In this series, manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career.

Q: My colleagues and bosses keep sending me work-related messages after working hours. Can I ignore them?

A: You can ignore messages about work after you are done for the day, as long as you have assessed that the request or response can wait until the next work day, said Mr David Blasco, general manager at recruitment firm Randstad Singapore.

“It’s important to set a precedent at the workplace that you don’t want to work after working hours.

“Wanting to achieve a good work-life balance means being able to set clear boundaries about when you’re able to communicate about work,” added Mr Blasco.

People usually send work messages after working hours because they want to ensure their teams can meet deadlines, or they are worried that they would forget about it the next work day, he said.

“The most acceptable reason for your bosses and co-workers to send messages after working hours is when there is a pressing matter that they feel requires your input right away,” he said, citing work emergencies as an example.

The other common reason for sending work-related messages after work, he said, is colleagues working on different schedules, as is the case with parents who have to care for their children and continue with their work-related tasks after standard working hours.

Mr Blasco added that necessary after-hours communication includes informing your team about unpredictable and urgent matters, such as needing time off due to illness or injury, being a primary caregiver, or the loss of a loved one.

Team members should agree on how after-hours messages should be handled with managers, such as deciding on the acceptable degree of communication, and how best to respond, said Mr Blasco.

He also suggested employees give end-of-day status updates to their managers, so that their managers are less likely to message them about upcoming deadlines.

Meanwhile, employers should always show their appreciation for employees accommodating urgent after-work messages by thanking them for their flexibility.