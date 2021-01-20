askST: How can employers build progressive workplaces?

Q: What does it mean to be a fair and progressive employer?

A: Being a fair and progressive employer is important in Singapore given our diverse workforce. It helps to set your organisation apart from others. Employees will also be more inclined to join and stay on with an employer who has progressive, merit-based and non-discriminatory practices.

Here are some ways to be a fair and progressive employer.

Practise fair hiring

With the economy expected to rebound this year with an estimated growth of 4 to 6 per cent, more employers may resume or increase hiring.

Such employers should continue to uphold fair hiring practices. Employers should regularly review their job advertisements to ensure that they are non-discriminatory, hire fairly based on merit, and train hiring managers to conduct job interviews fairly, in line with the Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices.

Build inclusive workplaces

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought about new challenges for businesses as they navigate new ways of operating. Being inclusive allows employers to hire and retain the best for their businesses, sharpening their competitive advantage.

Employers and workers should respect differences and avoid all forms of workplace discrimination, such as bias against colleagues on the basis of age, race, gender, religion, marital status and family responsibilities, or disability.

Employers should also offer regular training, evaluate employees fairly based on their work performance and offer them opportunities to grow their careers. Mentorship, buddy programmes and recreational activities can also help foster multi-generational bonding among employees.

Set up effective feedback and communication channels

Employers should set up a safe and formal channel for employees to raise their concerns. Having a readily available and open feedback channel is important as poorly managed and unaddressed workplace grievances can adversely affect employee morale and productivity.

Many grievances can be avoided if employers inform employees of their job expectations, the company’s code of conduct, organisational policies and disciplinary procedures at the point of hire, as well as make such information easily accessible.

Employers should create a culture of openness by encouraging two-way communication, where employees can easily initiate conversations with their superiors and vice versa. Engaging employees regularly to understand their needs and issues can help to build stronger ties in the workplace.

Layoffs as a last resort

If business survival is at stake, employers should refer to the National Wages Council 2020/2021 Guidelines and the Tripartite Advisory on Managing Excess Manpower and Responsible Retrenchment for guidance.

Employers should first reduce non-wage costs and consider various measures to manage excess manpower. If wage cuts are needed to save jobs or keep the company afloat, the employer should explain the company’s situation and seek the understanding and consent of employees before implementing the wage cuts.

Employers should only consider retrenchment if all other options, such as redeployment, have been considered and/or exhausted. Employers must carry out retrenchment exercises responsibly and provide longer notice and additional support, including the payment of retrenchment benefit, to affected employees, where necessary.

The above are examples of fair and inclusive workplace practices to help employers build stronger workplaces and earn the respect of their employees. Good workplace practices will cultivate a more motivated and productive workforce, and will help companies to better attract and retain talent.

Advice and guidance Tafep helps employers build workplaces where employees are respected, valued and able to achieve their fullest potential for the success of the organisation. If you face workplace-related discrimination or unreasonable employment practices, you can submit an online report at tafep.sg/contact-us or call 6838-0969 to speak to a Tafep officer. Tafep’s operating hours are Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5.30pm, excluding public holidays.

