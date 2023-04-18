Respecting employees’ time and direct transport service: How this company is brewing a people-centric culture

If there is one office perk that stands out for senior demand planner Ko Yumei, it is the transport service her company provides to and from its Tuas office.

“I am thankful that I don’t have to squeeze with the crowds on public transport in the mornings and can unwind after work with peace of mind, knowing I will get home safely.

“It also helps me to strike a balance at work while spending more time with loved ones,” says the 27-year-old who has been with the company for two years.

This is just one of the many ways in which Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore (APBS) looks out for its staff.

“It is important that employees’ needs are met. This goes towards building a cohesive, motivated team that is focused on delivering their best,” says Mr Andy Hewson, managing director of APBS, on the importance of such measures.

APBS is a subsidiary of The HEINEKEN Company and has over 90 years of history. Mr Hewson has been with the company for 12 years and has risen through the ranks in various roles.