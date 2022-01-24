Annual wage growth, mandatory bonus, career progression for waste management workers under PWM

SINGAPORE - A total of 3,000 waste management workers here will see annual wage increments, mandatory annual bonus and a career and skills progression ladder under a new Progressive Wage Model (PWM) for the sector that is set to start from July next year, the tripartite cluster on wage management announced on Monday (Jan 24).
The cluster comprises the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), employers and other stakeholders.
The salary increases will be implemented over a multi-year schedule from July 1 next year till June 30, 2029. The wages of waste management workers will rise some 6 per cent to 8 per cent per year in compound annual growth rate, depending on the various job roles.
The workers will also get a stipulated minimum hourly overtime pay.
From Jan 2024, they will also receive an annual bonus of at least a month's pay if they have been with their employer for at least a year. This bonus does not depend on their work performance.
These recommendations were accepted by the Ministry of Manpower on Monday.
The ministry said these improvements are consistent with the guidance by the Tripartite Workgroup on Lower-Wage Workers to ensure such workers have meaningful and sustained wage growth to gain ground with the median worker.
Mr Zaqy Mohamad, Senior Minister of State for Manpower, said: "You will see about 50 per cent wage increase growth in the coming years... I think this is a good outcome between unions and employers.
"But at the same time, we want to see the sector transform in a meaningful and sustainable way."
When asked if this move will raise costs for consumers, he said that not every change in business cost translates to higher prices for consumers.
He added that transitional support for companies will be announced during the upcoming Budget.
The PWM provides a clear career progression pathway for workers to improve their wages. To do so, they must undergo structured training to upgrade their skills.
The model currently covers the security, cleaning and landscaping industries.
Under the PWM for the waste management industry, workers will get a clear career progression pathway from crew to supervisor in the waste collection sub-sector, for instance, and from sorter to waste sorting plant supervisor in materials recovery.
There will also be a minimum number of Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) modules that workers have to take at each level.
With upgraded skills, the PWM will ensure that workers see increased pay over six years, to 2029. For instance, a waste collection crew member earning $2,210 next year when the PWM kicks off, will earn $2,420 in 2024 and $3,260 in 2028. This marks a compound annual growth rate of 8.1 per cent.
By 2028, a waste collection senior driver will be earning $3,960 - from $2,910 next year - while a supervisor will be earning $3,910 from $2,860.
Mr Fahmi Aliman, chairman of the Tripartite Cluster for Waste Management, said the workers in the sector deserve due recognition for their hard work.
"The committee has been working hard for the past year to come up with a PWM that will boost the wages and skills, as well as improve career progression opportunities of our waste management workers, and in time attract more workers to the industry," he said.