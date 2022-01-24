Annual wage growth, mandatory bonus, career progression for waste management workers under PWM

SINGAPORE - A total of 3,000 waste management workers here will see annual wage increments, mandatory annual bonus and a career and skills progression ladder under a new Progressive Wage Model (PWM) for the sector that is set to start from July next year, the tripartite cluster on wage management announced on Monday (Jan 24).

The cluster comprises the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), employers and other stakeholders.

The salary increases will be implemented over a multi-year schedule from July 1 next year till June 30, 2029. The wages of waste management workers will rise some 6 per cent to 8 per cent per year in compound annual growth rate, depending on the various job roles.

The workers will also get a stipulated minimum hourly overtime pay.

From Jan 2024, they will also receive an annual bonus of at least a month's pay if they have been with their employer for at least a year. This bonus does not depend on their work performance.

These recommendations were accepted by the Ministry of Manpower on Monday.

The ministry said these improvements are consistent with the guidance by the Tripartite Workgroup on Lower-Wage Workers to ensure such workers have meaningful and sustained wage growth to gain ground with the median worker.

Mr Zaqy Mohamad, Senior Minister of State for Manpower, said: "You will see about 50 per cent wage increase growth in the coming years... I think this is a good outcome between unions and employers.

"But at the same time, we want to see the sector transform in a meaningful and sustainable way."

When asked if this move will raise costs for consumers, he said that not every change in business cost translates to higher prices for consumers.

He added that transitional support for companies will be announced during the upcoming Budget.

The PWM provides a clear career progression pathway for workers to improve their wages. To do so, they must undergo structured training to upgrade their skills.

The model currently covers the security, cleaning and landscaping industries.