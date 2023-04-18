Empathy and flexibility: How biotech firm’s staff gain job satisfaction and efficiency

“The last thing we want is for them to continue working late into Friday evening or having to open their laptop on a Saturday or Sunday.”

Beyond limiting the days on which meetings can be held, Amgen further culled meeting bloat by introducing a global decision-making methodology in 2016 known as “DAI”, which requires all participants in a meeting to be assigned to one of three roles: (D) who makes the decision, (A) who advises the decision-maker and (I) who is informed and/or implements a decision. One of the critical success factors of this methodology is that all employees understand and, above all, respect the definition of roles in the decision-making process. A number of tools and concepts are also used to support decision making (such as assigning "Devil's Advocates"), which adds quality, assertiveness and, especially, agility to the discussions.

Any decision, no matter how complex, can thus be less challenging. This empowers junior staff to take ownership of projects, learn from their choices and develop as leaders, adds Mrs D’Sa.

This methodology has also helped to improve efficiency tremendously as teams now reach decisions within a single meeting instead of up to five previously, says Ms Ho, who is a senior manager in the biologics manufacturing department.

“In the past, when we did not have the right parties involved, we would spend a lot of time in discussions and have to revisit things all over again the next day,” she says.

“Now, we gather all the background work, go to one meeting, present it and make a decision. We no longer waste time going around in circles.”